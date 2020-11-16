Best Bluetooth and wireless speaker deals for Black Friday 2020

(Pocket-lint) - Black Friday week 2020 is most definitely upon us, and with some retailers kicking off deals early, there's plenty to get your teeth into. Regardless of what kind of new tech you're looking for.

One popular segment in the world of Christmas gifts is wireless speakers, and in this feature, we'll bring you all the best UK and US deals that we found. We'll be hunting high and low for the very best offers on all the best audio products on your wishlist. Between now and Black Friday itself we'll keep adding deals as they appear.

Best US speaker deals | Best UK speaker deals

• Google Nest mini (2st gen): save $20.00, now $29.00 (was $49.00). The Nest mini isn't so new anymore, and improved bass and audio quality over the first generation Google Home mini to offer more versatility, and a better sounding smart speaker. See the offer at BH Photo Video.

• JBL Link 10: save $70.00, now $109.95 (was $179.95). JBL Link 10 has lots of great features, including built-in Chromecast, Bluetooth and Google Assistant. It's a fully-featured alternative to Google Home. Check out the deal at BH Photo Video.

• Audio Pro Addon C5-A wireless speaker: save £50.00, now £179.00 (was £229.00). For those looking for a speaker with a modernist retro look, the Addon C5-A is a brilliant option. It has Alexa built-in and lets you stream directly from multiple sources plus it can be used as a multi-room speaker. Check out the deal at Currys.

• JBL Xtreme 2 portable speaker with Bluetooth: save £111, now £168 (was £279). JBL's long-made big, powerful and portable speakers. The Xtreme 2 features two 2.75-inch woofers, two 20mm tweeters, IPX7 waterproof build and 15 hours battery life. See the offer at Very.

Writing by Cam Bunton.