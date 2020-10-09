Best cheap speaker deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020

(Pocket-lint) - Looking for a great deal on some wireless, portable, Bluetooth speakers? Then you are in the right place, as we have some great savings this Amazon Prime Day, which takes place on 13-14 October 2020.

Feel free to bookmark the page and keep checking in, as we're updating this all the time.

Black Friday 2019 may have been and gone, but as is customary for the big shopping event of the year, it extends beyond the weekend. We're now into Cyber Monday (or Cyber Week) and discounts are still out there for those who missed out the first time around.

Whether you've been looking for an affordable way to kit out your home with smart speakers, or looking to go for a multi-room experience on a budget, we'll be bringing you the best deals as they happen over the course Cyber Week.

Best US speaker deals | Best UK speaker deals

• Apple HomePod: save $30.00, now $269.95 (was $299.95). Apple's first smart speaker is entirely music focussed, and rarely discounted at all. If you're an Apple Music subscriber, you may just love it. See the deal at BH Photo.

• Sonos Beam soundbar: save $80.00, now $319.99 (was $399.99). Sonos' latest compact soundbar is superb. It has built-in smart assistants, great sound, HDMI ARC and hooks into Sonos' excellent multi-room system. View the offer at Best Buy.

• Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth speaker: save $80.00, now $119.99, was $199.99. If you're after a great sounding, but ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker, there are few greater than the SoundLink Revolve. Check out the offer at Best Buy.

• Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable: save $60.00, now $239.00 (was $299.00). Looking for something punchy but portable? This Bose speaker might be it. It's the bigger version of the regular Revolve. See the deal at Amazon.

• Bose Home Speaker 300 (silver), with Amazon Alexa Built-in: save $60.00, now $199.00 (was $259.99). Bose's small home speakers don't just offer great 360-degree sound, but also have a built in smart assistant, and with this series you can use either Alexa or Google Assistant. Whichever takes your fancy. Check out the deal at Best Buy.

• Bose Home Speaker 500: save $100, now $299.99, was $399.99. Another intelligent Bose speaker with a hefty Black Friday discount. Click to see this deal at Best Buy.

• Google Home mini (1st gen): save $29.01, now $19.99 (was $49.00). Having just been replaced by the new Nest range, the Google Home mini is old news, but that's actually great news. You can now pick one up very cheap. See the offer at Best Buy.

• Google Home smart speaker: save $50, now $49.99 (was $99.99). This is Google's very first and original smart speaker that sought to do things a little differently to Amazon, making a gadget look like something you'd actually want in your home. Check out the deal at Best Buy.

• Google Home Max smart speaker: save $100, now $199.99 (was $299.99). Google Home Max is the bigger, better sounding version of Google's Home speaker and it's now at a better price. There's a significant discount on the HomePod competitor. View the offer at Best Buy.

• Ultimate Ears Boom 2: save $110, now $69.99 (was $179.99). You can't go wrong with Ultimate Ears speakers. Especially at this price. Click to see the deal at Best Buy.

• Ultimate Ears Wonderboom: save $60, now $39.99 (was $99.99). A small speaker but with great sound and a brilliant portable design too. Now a bargain for Black Friday. See this deal at Best Buy.

• Ultimate Ears Megaboom LE: save $150, now $99.99 (was $249.99). Water-resistant and capable of blasting tunes for as much as 20 hours, this is a Bluetooth speaker to be reckoned with. Click to view this deal at Best Buy.

• Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) with clock: save £25, now £34.99 (was £59.99). Despite only just launching it a few weeks ago, you can already get a discount on Amazon's new clock-equipped Echo Dot. Check out the deal on Amazon.

• All-new Amazon Echo (3rd gen): save £30.00, now £59.99 (was £89.99). If the full-sized Echo is more what you're after, you're in luck. The bigger, better sounding Echo is 1/3rd off, and an absolute steal. See the offer at Amazon.

• Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): save £27.99, now £22.00 (was £49.99). Having just released a new model with a built in LED clock interface, Amazon has discounted its popular small Echo. You can now grab one of the previous models for an absolute bargain. Check out the deal on Amazon.

• Sonos One (2nd Gen) smart speaker (white): save £51.00, now £148.00 (was £199.00). Think of the Sonos One as the company's small smart speaker with Alexa - similar to Echo - but with the ability to connect into Sonos' multi-room capabilities. See the Sonos One offer on Amazon.

• Sonos One SL: save £41.00, now £138.00 (was £179.00). Think of the One SL as the Sonos One, but without the built-in smart assistant. It works just like any of the other small Sonos speakers before it though, and features AirPlay 2. See the Sonos One SL deal on Amazon.

• Sonos Move smart speaker: save £41.00, now £358.00 (was £399.00). This is Sonos' first portable smart speaker that not only fits into the existing multi-room system, but has built in smart assistant and can go anywhere thanks to being battery powered. See the offer at Amazon.

• Sonos Beam: save £70.00, now £329.00 (was £399.00). Sonos' latest compact soundbar is superb. It has built-in smart assistants, great sound, HDMI ARC and hooks into Sonos' excellent multi-room system. Check out the deal at Amazon.

• Google Nest Mini (2nd gen): save £20.00, now £29.00 (was £49.00). This is the revamped and rebranded Home Mini with extra bass performance and a hook for hanging it on the wall. It's only a few weeks old, but it's now discounted. View the Nest Mini deal at Currys.

• Libratone Zipp 2 single speaker: save £50.00, now £229.00 (was £279.00). Libratone's Zipp 2 is one of the most versatile speakers around thanks to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi integration, plus the addition of built-in Alexa and multi-room capabilities. Check out the Zipp 2 off at Currys.

• Google Home Mini: save £10, now £19.00, (was £29.00). Just like Amazon, Google's Home products got a revamp, plus a rebrand, and that means discounts on the previous stuff. The Google Home Mini is a very handy little speaker and assistant. See the offer at John Lewis.

• Google Home smart speaker: save £40.00, now £49.00 (was £89.99). It's the original smart speaker from Google, designed to look at home on any shelf, and it's now almost half price. Check out the deal at John Lewis.

• Google Home Max: save £100.00, now £199.00 (was £299.00). The Max is Google's bigger, better sounding home assistant focussed on audio quality and volume. And now, it's a 1/3rd off it's usual price. See the offer at John Lewis.

• Ultimate Ears Megablast Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: save £170.00, now £99.99 (was £269.99). The Megablast is a genuine alternative to Amazon's own Echo speaker range, offering built-in Alexa, but adding portability. View the offer on Amazon.

• Bose Home Speaker 500: save £70.00, now £329.00, was £399.00. Another intelligent Bose speaker with a hefty Black Friday discount. Click to see this deal at Very.co.uk.

• Ultimate Ears Boom 3 speaker: save £30.00, now £99.99 (was £129.99). It's not the only UE speaker on the list, but it is one of the best buys of Black Friday 2019. This 360 degree waterproof speaker is a brilliant option for outdoors. View the offer at John Lewis.

• Ultimate Ears Blast Bluetooth speaker: save £20, now £69.99 (was £89.99). Slightly smaller than the bigger sibling, the UE Blast is another great portable speaker, and at a cheaper price than its family member. See the UE Blast deal on Amazon.

• Q Acoustics M2 Soundbase: save £20, now £149.00 (was £169.00). Q Acoustics is one of the biggest names in great British audio, but without the hefty price tag. One of 2017's best soundbases is now at an all-time low price. View the M2 Soundbase deal on Amazon.

• Q Acoustics 3010i compact bookshelf speakers (pair): save £60.00, now £139.99 (was £199.99). This pair of wired, passive speakers are lovely looking and lovely sounding. Perfect for that minimalist, analogue Hi-Fi system. Check out the 3010i offer on Amazon.

• House of Marley No Bounds portable speaker: save £30, now £29.99 (was £59.99). It might not be the time of year to being heading out for afternoons at the park listening to your favourite tunes, but it's a good time to invest in a portable speaker. This House of Marley option is as cheap as chips. Check out the deal at Currys.

Writing by Cam Bunton. Editing by Dan Grabham.