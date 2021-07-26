(Pocket-lint) - There are a number of speakers available within the Sonos system, from the small and portable Roam, to the larger and more prominent Sonos Five. Some fit neatly on a shelf, while others might need a little helping hand to find their perfect place in your home.

We've rounded up the best Sonos accessories around, from stands and wall mounts to cases and shelves. Whether you want a couple of stands for your Sonos One surrounds, a dedicated wall hook to hang your Sonos Move in your garden, or a case to allow your Roam to hook onto your backpack, we've got you covered.

Here are the top accessories available for your Sonos speaker system.

Sonos Shelf for Sonos One, One SL, Play:1

The Sonos Shelf is compatible with the Sonos One, One SL and Play:1 and it is made from the same colour, material and finish as the One speakers, making it an extension of the speaker itself, and a useful one at that.

It comes in black and white, measures 22.7 x 260 x 160mm and it has a handy feature underneath that allows you to hide any extra cable. A Sonos-branded plate then covers up the extra cable, making for a lovely neat solution, and a great place to pop your keys.

Flexson Wall Mount for Sonos One, One SL, Play:1

Flexson does a number of different accessories for Sonos but the Wall Mount is compatible with the Sonos One, Sonos One SL and Sonos Play:1. It's quick and easy to fit, comes in black and white and has a couple of clever features too.

You can tilt the Flexson Wall Mount down by 15-degrees, as well as swivel it up to 80-degrees, 40-degrees to the left and 40-degrees to the right. It's also possible to invert the mount so the Play:1, Sonos One or Sonos One SL can sit upside down, allowing controls to be easily accessible if you have it higher up a wall.

Sonos Move Wall Hook

The Sonos Move Wall Hook is an excellent idea for the portable, but large, Move speaker. Made from weather resistant materials, the Move Wall Hook comes in Shadow Black and Lunar White colour options - like the Move - and integrates with the Move's built-in handle.

The Move Wall Hook is simple in its design, and perfect for attaching to your wall outside for example, enabling you to hang the Move on it when you bring it out for a garden party, for example.

Flexson Desk Stand for Sonos One, One SL, Play:1

The Flexson Desk Stand S1-DS comes in black and white colour options and it is compatible with the Sonos One, Sonos One SL and Play:1. It's got a solid, simple design and it comes fully assembled to make everything quick and easy.

There's a slight angle on the Flexson Desk Stand that means the Sonos One, One SL or Play:1 therefore is positioned slightly upwards. Perfect for if you want your small Sonos positioned on a desk, or kitchen counter, for example.

Flexson Mountable Travel Cover for Sonos Roam

The Flexson Mountable Travel Cover is designed for the portable Sonos Roam, offering rugged protection, whilst also making the smart speaker more versatile thanks to the multiple accessories that come with it.

The Mountable Travel Cover can be mounted to a wall, attached to a bike frame or backpack, or hung from a loophole. It is suitable to use indoors and outdoors and it allows connection for charging without removing the cover.

Sanus Floor Stand for Sonos One, One SL, Play:1, Play:3

Sanus have a Floor Stand suitable for the Sonos One, One SL, Play:1 and the Play:3. Sold separately or in a pair, the Sanus Floor Stand comes in white and black colour options and they have a fixed height of 860mm.

The power cable is concealed and they come with carpet spikes and soft rubber feet, depending on what flooring you have in your living room, or whichever room you might want to put your speakers. It's worth noting that Sonos and Flexson also offer Floor Stands for the Sonos One, One SL and Play:1.

Flexson Floor Stand for Sonos Five and Play:5

The Sonos Five and Play:5 are the largest speakers in the Sonos portfolio and not the easiest to fit on a shelf or furniture. Thankfully, Flexson do a Floor Stand that is available in black and white, allowing you to have your Five or Play:5 neatly tucked away in the corner.

The Floor Stand comes with soft rubber feet and carpet spikes included, and it has a fixed height of 680mm. There's clever cable management and you can choose whether you want to have your Sonos Five or Play:5 mounted horizontally or vertically. Flexson also do wall mounts for the Five and Play:5.

Sonos Wall Mount for Beam

Designed and made by Sonos, the Wall Mount for Beam allows you to pretty-much invisibly wall-hang your Sonos Beam soundbar under your TV.

It comes in black and white colour options and it offers a premium design, as you would expect from Sonos products. The Sonos Wall Mount for Beam measures 68 x 651 x 100mm and it offers a simple, sophisticated design.

Sonos Move Travel Bag

The Sonos Move Travel Bag does exactly what it says on the tin - it's a customed-designed carryall that allows you to travel with the Move and keep everything organised. There's a strap for carrying, a durable nylon exterior and a soft fabric interior.

The Move Travel Bag features a detachable separate compartment for accessories, such as the charging base or a compatible USB Type-C cable and plug, while the top has a matte black magnetic snap closure.

Sanus Extendable TV Mount for Arc

The Sanus Extendable TV Mount for the Sonos Arc allows you to mount your soundbar from your TV. It is designed to fit under mounted TVs from 50 to 90-inches, and it is claimed to be easy to install with any TV mount.

The idea is to enable the Sonos Arc's sound to move with your TV and there's a 4-inch depth adjustment to make sure the Arc's upward-firing speakers and microphone array are clear and working as they should.