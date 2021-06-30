The best tower speakers 2021: Bringing powerful audio to your lounge

(Pocket-lint) - Bluetooth speakers have come on in leaps and bounds in recent years, but they still can't hold a candle to a proper tower speaker system.

Tower speakers don't have as many size constraints so can fill much larger rooms and give that bigger sound.

There's nothing quite like dedicating that space for your sound system. Tower speakers are not small, but that's the point: bigger speakers mean bigger sound.

They can form a part of a larger sound system with subwoofer and bookcase speakers or you can run tower speakers on their own. Most tower speakers have the traditional cable setup, but some are now coming with Bluetooth connectivity to make them more versatile.

KEF Q550 Floor standing Speaker

The KEF Q550 Floor-standing Speaker are not a cheap option, but when you consider the build quality and sound it delivers, you definitely get what you pay for.

There is a single 5.25” Uni-Q Driver Array, one 5.25” bass driver, and two 5.25” auxiliary bass radiators on each speaker.

AUNA Line 4707 tower speakers

With a total of 960w peak power on offer, you'll be getting all the sound you could ever want with the AUNA Line 4707 tower speakers.

There's a 6.5" subwoofer at the bottom, two 3.8" midrange speakers and a 3.8" tweeter, combining to deliver a rounded sound.

AUNA V7B - 4-Way Floorstanding Speakers

The AUNA V7B - 4-Way Floorstanding Speakers doesn't hold back when it comes to delivering the power.

The towers have 3 x 6.5" woofers, 1 x 6.5" subwoofer, 1 x 6.5" midrange, and 1 tweeter, which all come together to push out 440 W.

You can also remove the front grill to show off all the speakers, or have a more sedate look with it on.

Yamaha NSF51 Floorstanding Speakers

Yamaha always delivers a classic sound and quality to match. The Yamaha NSF51 Floorstanding Speakers will surely be a great addition to your home system.

The clean styling of the wooden finish helps them blend into many home aesthetics. It comes with a removable grill too, so you can show off the drivers if you like.

Polk Audio T50 150 Watt Home Theater Floor Standing Tower Speaker

The Polk Audio T50 150 Watt Home Theater Floor Standing Tower Speaker provides a nicely rounded sound thanks to its 1x 6 1/2" Mid/Woofer, 2x 6 1/2" Bass Radiator, 1x 1" Tweeter.

If you're looking for that stereo sound, pair it up with another tower speaker. But for the full experience, you can add on the bookshelf speaker, subwoofer and central speaker.

Sony SSCS3 3-Way Single Floor-Standing Speaker

Sony and sound go hand in hand. The Sony SSCS3 3-Way Single Floor-Standing Speaker is a perfect example of that.

While it's only a single tower, it does offer two 5 1/4" speakers with a bass-reflex system, as well as a 1" tweeter on top.

It forms a part of a wider system, so if you're looking to build an entire surround sound system, you have that option too.

Dayton Audio T652 Dual 6-1/2" 2-Way Tower Speaker Pair

Proper stereo sound only comes with a pair of speakers, and the Dayton Audio T652 Dual 6-1/2" 2-Way Tower Speaker Pair truly delivers the goods.

There are two 6-1/2" drivers on each tower, a bass portal at the bottom to reflect those vibrations, and tweeters on top for the high end.

Overall, a solid sound.

Cerwin-Vega SL-15 15" 3-Way Floor Tower Speaker

The Cerwin-Vega SL-15 15" 3-Way Floor Tower Speaker is a powerhouse. The 15" subwoofer alone is dominant, but it's also paired to a 5 1/4" driver and soft tweeter so you get a full range of audio.

It puts out a substantial 400w of power, so you'll not be in need of much else to get the party started.

Rockville ONE-Tower All-in-One Tower Bluetooth Speaker

Tower speakers don't need to take up all the room, as the Rockville ONE-Tower All-in-One Tower Bluetooth Speaker proves.

It's an all-in-one system with speakers and player fitting into a single tower. It has two 4" full-range drivers paired to two 4" woofers to deliver a broad sound spectrum.

And connecting it all together is Bluetooth 5.0, though there's also USB if you need it.

Rockville TM150B Black Home Theater System Tower Speakers

The Rockville TM150B Black Home Theater System is more than just a couple of tower speakers. It provides the whole system so you can just connect your music or TV to it and away you go.

It offers USB, Bluetooth, SD card, and cable connection, even offering an FM radio too.

There are six 4" full-range drivers, as well as two tweeters, and even two 10" subwoofers, all coming together to deliver a complete sound range.

