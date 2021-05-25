Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Best retro record players 2021: Rekindle nostalgic sounds

Audio-Technica Best retro record players 2021: Rekindle nostalgic sounds

- Bringing back the oldies

(Pocket-lint) - Speak to any diehard music lover and you'll always get the same answer: there's nothing like vinyl. Forget about the new trends of getting the purest form of music, this is it. 

These record players age are modern in approach but have a retro style. You'll find a lot of retro-styled options out there complete with wooden finishes and maybe even a suitcase aesthetic.

But don't be fooled. Many of these new record players not only play your parent's vinyl, some of them even connect to your Bluetooth speaker so you can mix generations, too. 

Best retro record players to buy today

CrosleyBest record players photo 1

Crosley Sterling Turntable

It's not very often that you come across a music player that makes so much of a statement as the Crosley Sterling Turntable.

Its bold, retro design makes it as much an ornamental piece in your house as a great way to listen to music. You have the option of removing the legs too if you have a nice table to put it on.

It plays 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records and houses dual stereo speakers. You can connect it up via RCA output or even Bluetooth if you fancy.

Audio-TechnicaBest record players photo 10

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK Direct-Drive Turntable

Not all record players are made alike, and the Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB-BK Direct-Drive Turntable is one that stands out among the crowds.

It has a classic look and is packed with features. It'll play 33 1/3, 45, and 75 RPM records, and while it doesn't come with speakers, it can be connected to your favourite speakers through RCA cables or USB.

If you're a die-hard turntable enthusiast, then Audio-Technica's fantastic reputation and the long list of features on this record player make it a worthy option.

SteepletoneBest record players photo 14

Steepletone BT-SMC386r PRO

For those who use every way imaginable to listen to music, there are few systems that will cater to them. There is the Steepletone BT-SMC386r PRO, however, an 8-in-1 music player.

It definitely has an air of old-school to it. The main body houses a record player on top, twin cassette tape players, an FM and AM radio, CD player, a place for a USB stick, SD card slot, and Bluetooth.

Then there are two classic-looking speakers on either side as well for a stereo sound.

If you've got a whole host of different ways to listen to music from pretty much every generation, then the Steepletone BT-SMC386r PRO is something to look at.

House of MarleyBest record players photo 3

House of Marley Stir It Up Record Player

The House of Marley Stir It Up Record Player brings the record player right up to modern standards. Its sleek bamboo cover will match right up in your stylish living room.

It connects to your Mac or PC via USB, so you can digitally record your vinyls if you like, in case you want to take that classic music with you in the car.

It'll play both 35 and 45 RPM records powered by a preamp through speakers of your choice.

UdreamerBest record players photo 4

Udreamer Vinyl Record Player

We love the fact that the Udreamer Vinyl Record Player delivers a retro look, but still maintains an ageless class. It wouldn't be out of place in any living room.

It's able to play in 33-1/3, 45, and 78 RPM, as well as 3 sizes of record: 7'', 10'' and 12''. The spring and belt-driven design in combination with the wooden build help it absorb any vibrations and deliver a warm tone.

If you're out of vinyls to play for the evening, then switch over to your phone with its Bluetooth functionality.

VictrolaBest record players photo 5

Victrola Navigator 8-in-1 Classic Bluetooth Record Player

Talk about bringing back the retro. The Victrola Navigator 8-in-1 Classic Bluetooth Record Player travels through time with its analog knobs and dials to deliver a distinguished style.

A lovely hinged door reveals the belt-driven turntable that can play 33 1/3, 45, and 78 RPM records. That large radio dial is just awesome and dominates the front.

It's not just a radio and record player, though. There's a CD player and cassette, player, AUX jack, and even Bluetooth s you can stream from other devices. Looking at it, you'd never guess.

SeeYingBest record players photo 6

SeeYing Record Player with Speakers Bluetooth Turntable with FM Stereo Radio

The SeeYing Record Player with Speakers is a bang-up-to-date turntable. It's got speakers on its sides that you can even connect a Bluetooth device to when you run out of records.

No matter if you have 7, 10, or 12 inch vinyls, or need 33, 45, or 78 RPM playing speeds, this record player has you covered.

The sedate styling will make it work in most spaces too.

VictrolaBest record players photo 8

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player

The Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player transports you back to a day when taking your music with you wasn't quite as easy as it is today.

But there's nothing like the sound of vinyl. Take this along with you to parties to give the music a bit of a taste of the classics.

Everything's included in the Victrola Vintage, so you don't need to connect it to any speakers. It also will play 33 1/3, 45, or 78 RPM playing speeds

WOCKODERBest record players photo 7

WOCKODER Record Player Turntable

The WOCKODER Record Player Turntable brings back the 70s in style and does so in a compact package.

The belt driven player and spring on the turntable base make sure vibration is kept to a minimum, which is great for sound quality.

It's simple to use with little fuss needed to get going. And it's also got Bluetooth in case you're keen on something not yet released on vinyl.

KedokBest record players photo 9

Kedok Belt Driven Suitcase Vinyl Record Player

Retro styling meets modern tech. The Kedok Belt Driven Suitcase Vinyl Record Player is a great looking turntable that allows you to listen to your records wherever you go.

It's capable of playing three different-sized records in three speeds, and has built-in speakers so you don't need anything more to play your classics.

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi. Editing by Dan Grabham.
