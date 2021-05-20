(Pocket-lint) - Your computer's internal speakers aren't really supposed to perform very well. They're the thing that always gets pushed aside to make way for better processors, more efficient fans, and sleeker designs. So if you're often watching videos or listening to music on your computer, it's a great idea to go for some external speakers.

The sound will be so much bigger so you'll actually be able to understand what people are saying. No, people really don't sound so tinny in real life.

As with most other speaker systems, there's a wide variety to choose from in terms of cost and design. You can get the classic two speaker pod design that fits nicely on either side of your computer. Then there's the soundbar design that works well with desktops unless you have an alternative space for them around your laptop. For that full bass sound, you can go for a subwoofer too.

Creative Pebble 2.0 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers

squirrel_widget_2680865

We really like the subtle styling of the Creative Pebble 2.0 USB-Powered Desktop Speakers. The black rounded casing and exposed copper driver make a nice distinction from the standard rectangle and mesh speakers you so often get.

It's USB-powered, so no long cables looking for a wall socket needed. And it's simple. You just have a volume knob and no complicated adjustments to get good sound.

ELEGIANT 10W RGB Desktop Speakers

squirrel_widget_4575841

Computers can be quite drab, so for those that want to brighten up their desks, the ELEGIANT 10W RGB Desktop Speakers can provide that colour.

It's got both wired and Bluetooth compatibility, and two 5W drivers pushing out a peak of 200W. That makes for a decent sound for sure. There's a focus on bringing through both the highs and lows, so you get a nice, deep bass rumble.

Razer Nommo Chroma Computer Speakers

squirrel_widget_148867

These are such cool looking speakers that pack way more of a punch than you'd expect. The Razer Nommo Chroma Computer Speakers are made to bring out the clarity and breadth of the sound of games and movies.

The Custom 3-inch Woven Glass Fiber Drivers and rear-facing bass ports are the sources of all that great sound. And they even have LED lights under their bases for that dash of colour.

Cyber Acoustics CA-3602FFP 2.1 Speaker Sound System

squirrel_widget_4612347

Sometimes you just need to feel that bass rumble at your feet, you know? And nothing will deliver that like a dedicated subwoofer. So bring back the noughties, because this three-piece Cyber Acoustics CA-3602FFP 2.1 Speaker Sound System hits hard.

Each speaker has two 2-inch drivers and combined with the 5.25-inch subwoofer, you get 62 watts peak power and 30 watts RMS. And there's a neat Desktop Control Pod with the controls and a couple of extra AUX inputs.

Sanyun SW102 Computer Speakers

squirrel_widget_4612373

For a small, unintrusive speaker set, check out the Sanyun SW102 Computer Speakers.

Two 5W drivers power these little cones, and they're positioned to deliver 3D sound, so don't worry about which direction they're pointed.

You're going to have to like blue lights though because they don't change colour.

BeBomBasics SP20 USB Powered Multimedia Small Desktop Speaker

squirrel_widget_4612481

The BeBomBasics SP20 USB Powered Multimedia Small Desktop Speakers are something you don't need to feel precious about.

There are plenty of other super fancy speakers out there that need all the attention just to work properly. but these cheap and cheerful little speakers are a plug-and-play item that requires no thought to use.

TaoTronics Computer Speakers

squirrel_widget_4612427

If you don't want to mess about with individual speakers, then a soundbar design is perfect for you. The TaoTronics Computer Speakers comes in at a very attractive price.

It's USB powered and has the obligatory AUX headphone jacks, so if you need to stick your headphones on for a while, it's easy.

The large knob on the side is convenient too - you won't be searching for it, that's for sure.

Maboo 3.5mm Jack PC Speakers Wired with Subwoofer

squirrel_widget_4612454

The Maboo 3.5mm Jack PC Speakers Wired with Subwoofer presents a 2.1 speaker system at a very reasonable price. There are two 3W speakers combined with a 2.5W subwoofer to make sure the bass keeps pace.

It's a straightforward design, and we like the white on black contrast. They're not large either, so won't be taking up all the space on your desk.

ZETIY USB Computer Speaker

squirrel_widget_4575787

The ZETIY USB Computer Speaker is as basic as you get. And that's a good thing.

It's USB powered, so no extra cables going into the wall. The USB even takes place of the aux cable too.

And the single speaker means less fuss and space taken up. You can take it wherever you go because it's small and there's no worry about cables getting tangled.

Logitech Z200 PC Speakers

squirrel_widget_4612535

We like brands who always deliver the goods while keeping the price in check. Logitech is just one of those brands, and their Z200 PC Speakers are exactly one of those products.

They're small, but pack a punch, perfect if you don't have much desk space but want to increase your computer's audio. Their no-nonsense design is refreshing too.

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi. Editing by Dan Grabham.