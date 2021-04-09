A top waterproof speaker allows you to take your tunes near the pool, in the shower or on expeditions in the great outdoors - all while the device remains free from damage.

While all speakers offer some level of Ingress Protection, the dedicated water-resistant and weatherproof options we'll be detailing below are the only speakers to consider if you desire true durability.

These are the absolute best bet for those who plan to use their speaker around water, since they can handle everything from complete submersion to splashes.

Still, even if they all possess the power to withstand water damage, but not all are created equally.

Some are designed to act as clip-on devices for bags or shower caddies, while others are pill-shaped units that can easily rest on tables or the floor. For more information on what to consider before you buy, check out the section below our top picks.

Without further ado, let's dive in and detail some of the top waterproof speakers.

What are the best waterproof speakers? The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is currently our top recommendation. However, the JBL Clip 4, Bose SoundLink Micro, Anker Soundcore 23 and the iFox iF012 are all also worth considering.

Our Top Pick: Best Waterproof Speaker

Pocket-lint Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Best overall 9.0 / 10 An ideal combination of size, style, sound and waterproof design makes this speaker very hard to beat. $89.99 at Amazon (GB)

For

Great design and loads of colours

Impressive sound

Super durable

Against

A little expensive

Ultimate Ears offers a host of really rugged and durable speakers, but it's the smallest of its lineup that will work best for most people. The Wonderboom 3 doesn't mind being submerged in water, and still manages an impressively full sound profile.

You'll find its volumes can get pretty loud, and it's really easy to pair (both to a phone, as well as stereo pair with a second Wonderboom 3) and it even has a sound mode specifically designed for outdoor use, which can be accessed on the base of the speaker.

There are certainly other speakers we've tested on this list that excel past it in individual areas, but the Wonderboom 3 is an excellent blend of design, sound, water-resistance and asking price.

For

Handy clip

Solid sound

Good battery life and features

Against

Distinctive looks

If you need a carabiner-like design that you can take anywhere, JBL's Clip range is one to consider.

The IPX67 waterproof rating of the Clip 4 means the device can survive water submersion of up to 3ft for 30 minutes, while the 10 hours of playtime ensures you'll get plenty of on-the-go tunes, come rain or shine.

It's not the newest device in the Clip range, but it's both affordable and beautifully designed, with the built-in clip, manual control and colour varieties all great touches.

For

Tiny size

Useful strap

Solid sound

Against

A little ugly

Bose's pedigree is well-known and well deserved within the audio space, and that extends to its more portable gadgets.

The SoundLink Micro is a little long in the tooth nowadays, but it punches above its weight in the sound department and has an excellent design that's easy to transport.

With the IPX7 rating, it's able to handle 3ft of water submersion for up to 30 minutes, and the design - aside from being easy to hook onto things - is surprisingly rugged.

There's also six hours of runtime on the battery, while two SoundLink Micro speakers can be paired together for left-right stereo sound.

For

Good build quality

Nice sound

Big controls

Against

Not much to look at

Anker built its name by providing excellent devices at an entry-level price, and the water-resistant Soundcore 3 is no different.

With a 12W speaker, enhanced bass drivers and a digital signal processor packed inside the 6.5-inch rectangular design, it's able to deliver some excellent, punchy sound - especially considering its size.

And with IPX7 protection, it can also handle basic water submersion, as well as splashes, dust and rain. If that's not enough, the 24 hours of battery life is enough to make it an elite pick.

For

Easy controls

Really small

Easy to clip on

Against

Again quite ugly

If you're looking to sing in the shower without a hint of irony, you may as well get a speaker to help you listen along in time. With iFox's tiny dedicated option, you can do just that.

With an IP67 rating, it's able to withstand splashes and even submersion in water up to 3ft. Weighing just under 200g and measuring 6cm, too, it's great for clipping onto your shower caddy or sticking to the wall and blaring out sound through the 5W speaker.

You'll also get plenty of mileage per charge, with the Bluetooth device able to deliver around 10 hours of battery life.

How to choose a waterproof speaker

There are plenty of speakers out there that make a point about being waterproof. Here are some questions to help narrow things down.

What will you be using your speaker for?

Having a waterproof speaker is a nice bit of peace-of-mind when it comes to outdoor usage, but it's still worth having a think about why you want it waterproofed. Do you often go camping and worry about the damp? Is it for pumping out tunes by a pool? Or for going to the beach?

Knowing your aims will help to establish just how much waterproofing you need, and will help you figure out what type of speaker is best for your requirements.

What size works for you?

One of the variables that you'll be toying with will come down to size, after all. The size of a speaker tends to correspond fairly neatly to how powerful it is, but there's also a more practical side to that decision, and taking note of your options' measurements could be a good idea. After all, you don't want to buy a speaker and then discover when it arrives that it's way bigger than you imagined (although most of the options we've selected are pretty small).

Do you need a clip?

Some of the speakers we've selected share a slightly odd feature, in the form or a clip or strap to make it super easy to attach them to things. This is great for use in the shower or when you don't have a simple surface to sit them on, but it might not be for everyone.

Have a think about whether this is something you'd get use out of, and also whether the impact on the speakers' aesthetics matter to you, before you commit to choosing one.

What's your budget?

Of course, another huge factor for any tech purchasing decision revolves around money - figuring out your budget and sticking to it is a vital tactic if you want to avoid paying more than you'd intended on a product. While none of the speakers we've presented are truly premium in price, if you want a more affordable option you should have that in mind before you risk being swayed by optional extras and small upgrades.

Waterproof speakers we also recommend

Here are four other excellent options for a waterproof speaker.

Other devices we considered

When trying to figure out what we believe are the best waterproof speakers currently available, we spent hours testing and researching. We consider a number of factors when it comes to recommending these speakers - and apply the same criteria when a new device is being considered for inclusion. It's not all judged on our testing, either - we also try to factor in consumer reviews, brand quality and value.

In all of our roundups, there are also many products we test that don't make the final cut. Since they may be the right fit for some people, however, we've listed them below.

