(Pocket-lint) - Owning a top waterproof speaker allows you to take your tunes near the pool, in the shower or on expeditions in the great outdoors - all while remaining free from damage.

While all speakers offer some level of Ingress Protection, the dedicated water-resistant and weatherproof options we'll be detailing below are a different kettle of fish. These picks are the absolute best bet for those who plan to use their speaker around water, since they can handle everything from splashes to complete submersion.

Still, not all are created equally. Some are designed to act as clip-on devices for your clothing, bags or bicycle, while others are pill-shaped units that can easily rest on tables or the floor.

Below, we'll take you through everything you need to know about some of the top waterproof speakers.

JBL Clip 3

If you need a carabiner-like design that you can take anywhere, JBL's Clip range is one to consider.

The IPX7 waterproof rating of the Clip 3 means the device can survive water submersion of up to 3ft for 30 minutes, while the 10 hours of playtime ensures you'll get plenty of on-the-go tunes, come rain or shine.

It's not the newest device in the Clip range, but it's both affordable and beautifully designed, with the built-in clip, manual control and colour varieties all great touches.

Bose SoundLink Micro

Bose's pedigree is well-known and well deserved within the audio space, and that extends to its more portable gadgets.

The SoundLink Micro is a little long in the tooth nowadays, but it punches above its weight in the sound department and has an excellent design that's easy to transport.

With the IPX7 rating, it's able to handle 3ft of water submersion for up to 30 minutes, and the design - aside from being easy to hook onto things - is surprisingly rugged.

There's also six hours of runtime on the battery, while two SoundLink Micro devices can be paired together for left-right stereo sound.

Anker Soundcore 2

Anker built its name by providing excellent devices at an entry-level price, and the water-resistant Soundcore 2 is no different.

With a 12W speaker, enhanced bass drivers and a digital signal processor packed inside the 6.5-inch rectangular design, it's able to deliver some excellent, punchy sound - especially considering its size.

And with IPX7 protection, it can also handle basic water submersion, as well as splashes, dust and rain. If that's not enough, the 24 hours of battery life is enough to make it an elite pick.

iFox iF012 Bluetooth Shower Speaker

If you're looking to sing in the shower without a hint of irony, you may as well get a speaker to help you listen along in time. With iFox's tiny dedicated option, you can do just that.

With an IP67 rating, it's able to withstand splashes and even submersion in water up to 3ft. Weighing just under 200g and measuring 6cm, too, it's great for clipping onto your shower caddy or sticking to the wall and blaring out sound through the 5W speaker.

You'll also get plenty of mileage per charge, with the Bluetooth device able to deliver around 10 hours of battery life.

Comiso Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

If you want a standing, cylindrical speaker that still boasts waterproofing powers - and remains affordable - Comiso's option is one to put on your wish list.

The sound is surprisingly strong for an entry-level device, while the IPX5 rating means it can survive splashes (but not submersion).

It's a great device for taking to the beach or on trips, since the 6.5-inch height is very portable, and two Comiso speakers can even pair together to provide stereo sound. With 36 hours of battery life, as well, you'll struggle to find a more long-lasting device.

Aomais GO Bluetooth Speaker

If you want a speaker that's designed more for pool parties than backpacks, Aomais' IPX7 waterproof option is the one for you.

It's able to defend itself against basic submersion (up to 3ft for around 30 minutes) like other devices on this list, with both Bluetooth and 3.5mm support for playing your music.

As far as waterproof speakers are concerned, it's also one of the better sounding picks. Two 15W drivers are and a pair of 10W tweeters are backed up by two passive radiators, with pairing support allowing you to double the sound.

With 40 hours of battery, too, it's a real powerhouse pick for those who don't want to compromise on sound or water resistance.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.