Here's our guide to the finest Wi-Fi-enabled speakers around. These devices will also support Bluetooth, but if it's a Bluetooth-exclusive device that you're after, then check out our guide to the best Bluetooth speakers.

We've also got a further guide should you be in the market for a smart speaker featuring a voice assistant - check out the best smart speakers.

As always, all the speakers we feature in our key buying guides have been reviewed by us here at Pocket-lint. Let's check out the list.

The Libratone Zipp is a total rework of the original speaker that dates back to 2012. The new quirky zip-up design is fun, while the physical size - which perhaps makes it a bit too large to cart around outside of the house - lends well to stomping bass and audio output.

That's the rub of it really: for a touch more than many smaller portable competitors, the Zipp gives an extra wallop of sound. If you're after an at-home portable speaker then Libratone seems to have things neatly zipped-up here. And there's now a Zipp 2, too.

If you're after great sound, plenty of connectivity and a pleasing design then look no further. It isn't the cheapest though - £399 in the UK - so it is a premium choice wedged in a competitive market between cheaper wireless speakers below £200 and even more high-end offerings such as the Devialet and Naim line-ups below. The RotoDial control won't be to everyone's taste but the Ruark will win over prospective buyers with its sound quality. Bass isn't overpowering and the soundscape wonderfully wide.

The thing about the Devialet Gold Phantom is that for most people, the slightly more affordable and lower-spec models in range will make better sense. And we think the silver and white finishes actually look better than the Gold's coppery-gold side panelling. The setup is laborious too.

Once settled in though, the futuristic-looking Phantom is a simply stunning speaker experience - for both the ears and the eyes. Living with a pair has made us want to keep them forever. At their best, a pair of Gold Phantom speakers delivers that rare, emotive kind of music reproduction. It's like liquid, audible gold... but about as expensive too.

We'd not call the Qb a budget speaker by any means, but its price point is about as low as we thought we'd ever see from the Naim, um, name. If you're looking for high-quality audio at a smaller size and price compared to the original Mu-so then the Qb certainly makes a strong impression.

In terms of aesthetics and design it's second-to-none, with audio as cutting as those stand-out industrial looks. For a speaker so square the Qb is an all-round success.

The Play:1 is a great little speaker than has so much potential beyond the speaker itself that we can't recommend it enough as a starting place to embrace the Sonos system. It doesn't sound as good as the Play:3 but then this is a different proposition. This is about getting the most out of your digital streaming music service without spending a fortune in doing so.

Buy someone one of these and they'll be going back a couple of weeks later to set up another one in another room. Expect music in your house to multiply very quickly and for good reason: the Sonos Play:1 is great. See also the Sonos One with Amazon Alexa.

Bowers & Wilkins' Zeppelin range over the years has always impressed where it most matters – with the music playback performance. The British company is renowned for putting aside fancy gimmicks and focusing on the audio experience foremost.

The sleek lines and iconic shape make it stand-out in any home or office environment, while the simplicity of use ensures it fits into rather than dominates your entertainment needs. If you are looking to add a premium wireless speaker into your life, the B&W Zeppelin Wireless is the one you seek. Just look at it.

The Naim Mu-so is one seriously standout wireless speaker. Sure, its £895 price tag is going to deter its fullest possible audience, but the Mu-so is so good it's worth saving up for. The industrial design aesthetic mirrors some of Naim's higher-end Hi-Fi products and sound is sonically sensational whatever tracks you happen to throw at it.

It's a wonder why it took Naim so many years to create a wireless speaker, because the Mu-so is a stormer, as is the Mu-so Qb, its smaller and newer sibling. The larger Mu-so is one great-looking, great-sounding product with plenty of input sources and a decent app to boot. Hear it and believe: the Mu-so is the new-wave Hi-Fi for the 21st century.

Sonos has a fantastic track record in delivering great speakers - and the 2015 Play:5 sets yet another precedent. It has a subtle yet sophisticated design that we love, offers a brilliant app to connect to streaming services and all your music, among other great features such as capacitive touch controls.

More importantly, however, the sound it delivers is superb, especially with Trueplay software tuning. Yes it's slightly bass biased and there's no Hi-Res support but the Play:5 is fantastic all-around. Sonos has competition nipping at its heels left, right and centre, but the Play:5 shows what over a decade of experience can deliver. It's the ideal way to start a Sonos multi-room system or add a badass centrepiece to an existing one.

The Sonos PlayBase is not only one of the best TV sound-enhancing options out there, but being a Sonos product doubles up as a fantastic wireless speaker. It's primarily designed for use with movies and TV shows, but at its heart, it's still Sonos, so you can connect via Wi-Fi and stream music from all manner of sources.

It's great looking too, with a gorgeously rounded body that exudes premium and luxury. Plus, the sound you get from it is absolutely phenomenal, whether you're using it for movies or music, something that not all soundbases can claim to do.