Which UE speaker is best? Megablast, Blast, Megaboom 3, Boom 3 and Wonderboom compared

Ultimate Ears is well known for its excellent Bluetooth speakers. They all deliver a great sound quality from distinctive designs made up of giant volume buttons, rubber and fabric materials and bright and vibrant colour options.

Which UE speaker is the right one for you though? With several options available offering various features at different price points, we have broken them all down from the MegaBlast to the Wonderboom to help you find the best UE speaker to suit your needs.

UE Megablast: The loudest, smartest and most powerful speaker from Ultimate Ears.

UE Blast: A UE smart speaker but in a smaller, more compact format.

UE Megaboom 3: Power, bass, convenient charging but not smart.

UE Megaboom: Plenty of power and bass with a more rugged design. You might also find it at a cheaper price than the Megaboom 3.

UE Boom 3: Bass in a portable form with convenient charging but no Alexa-compatibility.

UE Boom 2: Bass in portable form again and worth considering if you find a good deal that makes it cheaper than the Boom 3 and you aren't planning on using a Power Up for charging.

UE Wonderboom: Small, super portable speaker that delivers a great sound for its size at a great price.

Dimensions: 237 x 88mm, IP67 water and dustproof, sandproof

The UE Megablast is the most expensive speaker in the Ultimate Ears portfolio, as well as the loudest and most powerful. It offers the distinguishable UE design with giant volume buttons and a combination of rubber and fabric material, with a power button on the top and a Micro-USB port on the bottom. There is also a contact charging option but the Power Up accessory is sold separately for £35.

The Megablast features two 25mm tweeters, two 55mm active drivers and two 85 x 50mm passive radiators inside for a frequency range between 60Hz and 20kHz and a maximum sound level of 93dBC. It has 360-degree sound and it's an excellent performer in terms of sound quality. It also offers a Bluetooth range of 45-metres and it is compatible with the UE App and Equaliser.

The Megablast comes with Amazon Alexa built-in, replacing the need for an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot, though we didn't find the Alexa experience as smooth as Echo, even though the sound quality is far superior. Multiple microphones are on board with beam-forming technology and noise cancellation for far-field voice recognition, and the Megablast promises 16 hours of battery life.

Dimensions: 188 x 68mm, IP67 water and drop proof, dust and sandproof

The UE Blast is the smaller model of the Megablast, offering exactly the same design, ports and features, including Amazon Alexa built-in and far-field voice recognition but in a much more compact device.

The Blast still delivers 360-degree sound but it ditches the tweeters found in the Megablast and opts for two 35mm active drivers and two 81 x 39mm passive radiators instead. It offers a frequency range between 90Hz and 20kHz and a maximum sound level of 90 dBC. Like the Megablast, it also has a Bluetooth range of 45-metres but it doesn't offer the Equaliser feature of the UE App.

Due to its smaller size, the UE Blast has a slightly smaller battery capacity compared to the Megablast, delivering up to 12-hours instead of 16-hours. It still has the Micro-USB port on the bottom, as well as the contact charging option for the Power Up however.

Dimensions: 225 x 87mm, IP67 water and drop proof, dust and sandproof

The UE Megaboom is one of the newest Ultimate Ears speakers, featuring a more seamless design to the Blast range. It ditches the rubber strap on the front and features a "Magic Button" on its top which allows users to play, pause and skip tracks without using their phone, as well as access Apple Music and Deezer playlists with a long press.

Like the Megablast, the Megaboom offers 360-degree sound and it too delivers a great sound quality, delivered via two 50mm drivers and two 55 x 86mm passive radiators. It has a frequency range between 60Hz and 20kHz, a maximum sound level of 90dBA and it is compatible with the UE App and Equaliser, whilst also offering a 45-metre Bluetooth range.

The biggest difference between the Megablast and Megaboom is Alexa compatibility. The Megaboom doesn't have Alexa built-in, nor is it available through an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot so the Megaboom isn't a smart speaker. The UE Megaboom 3 has a battery life of 20-hours though, more than the Megablast, and charging is more convenient thanks to a repositioned Micro-USB port on the back and a built-in contact charging port for the Power Up on the bottom. The Power Up is still sold separately however.

Dimensions: 226 x 83mm, IP67 water and drop proof

The original UE Megaboom is a few years old and it has been replaced by the Megaboom 3, though you should still be able to get hold of this model if you so wish. It offers a more rugged design than the Megaboom 3 with a rubber strap across the front, and it has a 3.5mm aux-in port too, something its replacement doesn't offer.

Inside, the Megaboom has the same speaker array as the new model with two 50mm drivers and two 55 x 86mm passive radiators, though UE has tweaked the passive radiators in the new model. The original Megaboom has a frequency range between 65Hz and 20kHz, a maximum sound level of 90dBA and it offers a Bluetooth range of 30-metres compared to the Megaboom 3's 45-metres.

Like the Megaboom 3, there is no Alexa capability on the Megaboom. You also don't get the "Magic Button" and it currently costs more than the new model, giving very few reasons to buy it over the Megaboom 3. Like the new model, it too has a 20-hour battery life though, but it is charged via the Micro-USB port that is at the bottom of the speaker making it a little less convinient. The original Megaboom is also not compatible with the Power Up charging dock.

Dimensions: 184 x 73mm, IP67 water and drop proof, dust and sandproof

The UE Boom 3 is the smaller model of the UE Megaboom 3 and the successor to the popular and brilliant Boom 2. It offers the same design as the Megaboom 3 but in a smaller and more compact model. The "Magic Button" is on top like the Megaboom 3, offering play, pause and skip capabilities, as well as access to playlists (music service dependant) and you get the more streamlined design too.

Inside, everything is exactly as it was on the Boom 2 so you'll still get that excellent sound. There are two 50mm drivers and two 50 x 80mm passive radiators, delivering a frequency range between 90Hz and 20kHz and a maximum sound level of 90dBA. Like the Megaboom 3, it offers a Bluetooth range of 45-metres and it is compatible with the UE App and Equaliser.

The Boom 3 isn't smart like the Blast, but it does offer a 15-hour battery life, which is charged via the re-located Micro-USB port on the back, or the Power Up contact charging port on the bottom.

Dimensions: 184 x 73mm, IP67 water and dustproof

The UE Boom 2 is the smaller and more compact model of the original Megaboom. It is an excellent speaker for its size, offering portability and a great sound quality within its convenient body, which is a perfect fit with a bicycle drink holder. There is no Magic Button interface like the new Boom 3, but there is an 3.5mm aux-in.

Like its replacement - the Boom 3 - there are two 50mm drivers and two 50 x 80mm passive radiators, delivering a frequency range between 90Hz and 20kHz and a maximum sound level of 90dBA. Its Bluetooth range is a little lower at 30-metres instead of 45-metres and it isn't compatible with the UE App and Equaliser either.

Battery life sits at 15-hours on this speaker, like the Boom 3, though it is charged via the Micro-USB port that is positioned at the bottom of the device rather than the back, making it a little more awkward. The Boom 2 isn't compatible with the Power Up contact charging dock either.

Dimensions: 102 x 93.5mm, IP67 water and dustproof

The UE Wonderboom is the smallest and most compact Ultimate Ears speaker but don't let that put you off. It's a brilliant little speaker, perfect for bringing everywhere with you thanks to its portable size.

There are two 40mm active drivers inside, coupled with two 46.1 x 65.2 mm passive radiators, delivering a frequency range between 80Hz and 20kHz and a maximum sound level of 86dBC. It only has a 30-metre Bluetooth range like the original Megaboom and the Boom 2, and it isn't compatible with the UE App and Equaliser but it's still a great option.

The Wonderboom isn't a smart speaker either and it doesn't have any fancy features like the Magic Button on the Megaboom 3 and Boom 3, but it is possible to pair two Wonderboom speakers together and it has a 10-hour battery life, which isn't bad given it's small size. The Power Up charging dock isn't supported but the Micro-USB port is conveniently placed at the back for easy access.