Amazon Prime Day is nearly here.
This is an annual, day-long event exclusive to paid Amazon Prime subscribers across the world.
That means, if you're a Prime member, the day will be filled to the brim with thousands of amazing deals. Keep in mind you don't have to fully sign up for a Prime membership; you can get a 30-day free membership if you've not been a member before. You can read more about Amazon Prime from here.
Anyway, a membership costs $119 a year (or $12.99 a month, if you can't stretch to the one-off payment). Once you have membership, you can snag deals from all the different categories on Amazon. Pocket-lint plans to comb through the best deals, and will list them below. We also plan to keep this guide regularly updated. We've even included some tips and tricks below for first-time bargain hunters.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?
Amazon has not yet announced when its Prime Day 2018 sale will kick off, but a new leak has suggested it'll be on 16 July and last for total of 36 hours. That's longer than last year's Prime Day extravaganza, which was a was a 30-hour, multi-day sale.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 smartphone, tablet, and eBook reader deals
Prime Day 2018 deals are not yet live. To give you an idea of what to expect, here are the mobile device sales from last year's event:
- Amazon Fire 7 for $29.99 (save $20)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $49.99 (save $30)
- Amazon Fire 8 HD Kids Edition for $89.99 (save $40)
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99 (save $30)
- Amazon Kindle Voyage for $149.99 (save $50)
- Huawei Mate 9 (unlocked) with Amazon Alexa and Leica Dual Camera (64GB) for $449.99 (normally $599.99)
- Moto G5 Plus Prime Exclusive (64 GB) for $179.99 (normally $299.99)
- Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 bundle with Gear VR and fast charging stand for $624.99 (normally $887.54)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 smartwatches and fitness trackers
Prime Day 2018 deals are not yet live. To give you an idea of what to expect, here are the smartwatch sales from last year's event:
- Fitbit Blaze for $138.95 (normally $198.95)
- Huawei Watch 2 in carbon black (Android Wear 2.0) for $209.99 (normally $299.99)
- Fossil Q Wander (Android Wear 2.0) for $153 (normally $255)
- Fossil Q Founder (Android Wear 2.0) for $165 (normally $275)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 TV deals
Prime Day 2018 deals are not yet live. To give you an idea of what to expect, here are the TV sales from last year's event.
- Element 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV - Amazon Fire TV Edition for $399.99 (save $250)
- Select TCL smart TVs, starting at $119.99 for a 28-inch (save 25 per cent off)
- 32-inch 720p TCL TV for $99.99 (save $70)
- 40-inch 1080p TCL TV for $199.99 (save $70)
- Select VIZIO 24, 32, and 48-inch TVs (save 30 per cent off)
- Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2017 Model) for $1,498 (normally $1,598 to $1999)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 speaker and headphone deals
Prime Day 2018 deals are not yet live. To give you an idea of what to expect, here are the speaker sales from last year's event.
- Amazon Echo for $79.99 (save $70)
- Amazon Echo Dot for $34.99 (save $15)
- Amazon Tap for $79.99 (normally $129.99)
- Beoplay H6 (2nd-generation) for $254.99 (normally $299.00)
- Sony XB950B1 Bluetooth Headphones for $98 (normally $118)
- Jabra MOVE Wireless Bluetooth Stereo Headset for $54.99 (normally $99.99)
- Bose SoundLink Mini II for $129 (normally $199)
- Sennheiser HD 598 for $109.95 (normally $169.95)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 computing deals
Prime Day 2018 deals are not yet live. To give you an idea of what to expect, here are the computer sales from last year's event.
- Samsung 28-inch 4K LED Monitor (U28E590D) for $279.99 (normally $369.99)
- Seagate hard drives are up to 30 per cent off for $57 to $160 (normally $77–$200)
- Corsair K70 mechanical keyboard for $109.99 (normally $159.99)
- Corsair Glaive mouse for $54.99 (normally $69.99)
- SanDisk Ultra 256GB MicroSDXC memory card for $104.99 (normally $150)
- Brother HL-L2300D Monochrome Laser Printer for $59.99 (normally $80)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 gaming deals
Prime Day 2018 deals are not yet live. To give you an idea of what to expect, here are the game sales from last year's event.
- DualShock 4 wireless controller for $46.95 (normally $64.95)
- Nvidia Shield set-top steaming box (2017 model) for $179.99 (normally $199.99)
Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 smart home deals
Prime Day 2018 deals are not yet live. To give you an idea of what to expect, here are the smart home sales from last year's event.
- Philips Hue Color starter kit for $139.98 (normally $199.99)
- Philips Hue Color Bulb for $39.99 (normally $49.99)
- August Home Smart Lock for $159.99 (normally $195.39)
- Anova Sous Vide (Bluetooth) (normally $149)
Other Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Amazon services
Prime Day 2018 deals are not yet live. To give you an idea of what to expect, here are the sales on Amazon services from last year's event.
Amazon Music Unlimited
Prime members who hadn't yet tried Music Unlimited, Amazon's music service and rival to Spotify, could do so at a discount ahead of Prime Day. You could sign up for four months for the cost of just $0.99. Read more about it here. The service normally costs $12.99 a month for Prime members (or $119 a year on top of Prime membership).
Existing members who wanted to upgrade from the Echo-only plan - which costs $3.99 a month to stream from a single Echo or Dot - could save up to $30 a year when they get Music Unlimited Family or an Individual plan ($30 off Family plan, $10 off Individual). Read more about it here. Those who upgraded to a Family Plan from an Individual plan could also save $30 a year.
Amazon Music
Whether you had a Music Unlimited subscription or just listen to the thousands of free-to-stream tracks as part of your Prime membership on Amazon Music, you we're eligible for a chance to win one of 100 Amazon Echo speakers. To enter, you just needed to listen to one track on either Amazon Music or Amazon Music Unlimited up to the end of play.
Each track you listened to would gain you one entry into the main prize draw per day. Only one entry is possible per day, no matter how long you listened, but you coulf do the same on the following day and so on until the end of the competition period. Read more about it here.
Kindle Unlimited
Prime members could get 40 per cent off a Kindle Unlimited subscription for the duration. The service normally costs $7.99 a month and gives access to millions of eBooks to read on a Kindle or through the Kindle app on a smartphone or tablet.
Prime Video
You could get $10 to shop on Amazon.com on or before Prime Day when you stream a video included in Prime for the first time on your TV.
Prime Now
Prime Now is Amazon's free two-hour delivery service available to customers in select areas. You order something from the dedicated smartphone application or in-browser at primenow.amazon.com and it will be with you, with free delivery, within two hours. If you never tried Prime Now, Amazon offered $10 off your first order plus a bonus of $10 off future orders using the code “10PRIMEDAY.”
Audible
You could get 40 per cent off Audible - Amazon's audiobook service - your first 6 months (just $8.95 per month for 6 months).
Everyday Essentials
Onsite vouchers give Prime members up to 35 per cent off select Prime Pantry food and items.
What else will be part of Amazon Prime Day 2018?
We will be adding more deals as we spot them throughout Amazon Prime Day, but you can check out these popular deal pages on Amazon (US) to see if there is a deal for you already:
Amazon Prime Day 2018 tips and tricks
Get an Amazon Prime free trial to get the deals
Amazon Prime costs $119 a year. You can, however, sign up for a free 30-day trial to get the deals. A neat trick is that you are fully entitled to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription after once you've got your shopping deal.
Amazon Alexa
If you ask an Alexa-enabled device, such as an Amazon Echo or Amazon Dot, "Alexa, what are your deals?", you get access to Prime Day deals hours earlier as well as access to exclusive bargains. As long as you cancel the trial before the end, you won't be charged the $119 yearly subscription. Amazon hopes though that once you've enjoyed some of the benefits you won't hit the cancel button.
To order something, just say, "Alexa, what are your deals" followed by "Alexa, add [the item] to my cart." Alexa will confirm this, but if you want, you can set up a 4-digit voice shopping pin with the Alexa app to prevent unintended purchases.
Deals of the day and Lighting deals
Amazon also has its usual "Gold Box Deals of the Day". However, since it's Prime Day, these sales should kick into high gear. There'll be new deals, every day, including "Lightning Deals", which are limited time and sometimes end in minutes. To stay on top of everything, use Amazon's app, where you can view many deals 24 hours in advance and sign up for alerts. Go here to see deals you're watching.
You can even let the deals come to you via Amazon's daily deals email.
Also, check out links below for Lightning deals in key areas on Amazon.com:
Prime Early Access deals
Prime Early Access deals are a type of Lightning Deal that are earmarked for Prime members. (Amazon gives Prime members 30-minute early access to certain deals.) However, all deals are available while supplies last. Prime membership doesn't guarantee you'll be able to purchase a particular deal, and it's possible that a deal could sell out before the end of the early access period, according to Amazon.
Try Amazon Assistant
Amazon Assistant is a browser plugin for Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Safari, and Microsoft Edge. It's free and easy to install. With it, you can watch for product comparisons that save time and money, access shortcuts to popular Amazon hubs right in your browser, and get notified when deals that you're watching go live with desktop notifications. It also lets you get information about orders and deliveries.
Clip coupons on Amazon
Amazon.com has coupons. There's actually an entire section of Amazon that's dedicated to coupons. You can find coupons for electronics, pet supplies, toys, and other items. No scissors or physical coupons required. To get started with Amazon coupons, go to Amazon.com, then click on the link at the top for "Today's Deals." In the menu of subitems, click on "Coupons." You can also use this direct link.
You can browse the most popular coupons, and when you find an item that interests you, you can either click on the "Clip this coupon" button or click on the item to learn more about it. Clicking on the item automatically clips the coupon for you, too. When you're all done shopping, go to your cart and check out like normal. In the cart details, you will see the coupon amounts deducted from your total.
Try CamelCamelCamel
If you want to check a deal's price against what Amazon has charged in the past, try CamelCamelCamel. It's a free Amazon price tracker that monitors millions of products and alerts you when prices drop, so that you can decide if and when to buy.
Your help finding Amazon Prime Deals
If you've spotted a good Amazon Prime Day 2018 shopping deal that we've not listed, then let us know in the comments below.