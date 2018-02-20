The best Bluetooth speakers 2018 to buy today: Our pick of the top portable speakers

Bluetooth speakers come in all different shapes and sizes, from larger options that have the power to fill your whole living room to smaller portables that are great for taking to picnics or moving from room-to-room.

Finding the right speaker for you and your needs is no easy task, but don't worry, we have you covered. We've rounded up our pick of the best portable speakers currently available to buy. You'll find a mix of styles, power, sizes and budgets, all of which have been reviewed in full by us here at Pocket-Lint.

Whether you're hoping to start investing in a multi-room system, just want a medium-sized speaker or you're looking for a portable Bluetooth one, here are what we consider to be the best Bluetooth speakers, in no particular order.

It's small, but the B&O BeoPlay A1's big sound makes it standout in the portable Bluetooth speaker market. We may have baulked at its £199 price tag at first, but given how good it sounds, we think it's worth every penny.

Sure, there's no Wi-Fi, AirPlay, waterproofing or 360-degree design like some of its competitors, but the solid battery, build quality, extra drive of bass and sheer audio clarity give this speaker the upper hand when it comes to sound quality. The BeoPlay A1 is well worth saving up for.

Bowers & Wilkins was right to wait for CSR's aptX technology to improve wireless audio transmission over Bluetooth before debuting its first portable speaker. It's an excellent example of style and substance that the brand can be proud of.

Apart from the fact the price will be out of reach for some, the only other downside is not so much of Bowers & Wilkins making, but of aptX's device integration. Unless you have a compatible smartphone handset, you won't get the benefit of the best-possible CD-quality audio, assuming your source files are up to scratch. That said, even if not, the T7 still sounds excellent.

Denon has refreshed the Envaya brand for 2017, replacing both the full-size and Mini versions, as well as adding a new Pocket model. It's the new, full-size Envaya that makes our list here, due to its lovely looks and much-improved sound.

There's still no Wi-Fi/Airplay connectivity, but there is aptX Bluetooth for a higher-quality connection to mobile devices and an IPX7 waterproof rating, so it'll happily accompany you by the poolside.

The Libratone Zipp is a total rework of its 2012 original. The new quirky zip-up design is fun, while the physical size - which perhaps makes it a bit too large to cart around outside of the house - lends well to stomping bass and audio output considering its £219 price point.

That's the rub of it really: for only about £50 more than many smaller portable competitors, the Zipp gives an extra wallop of sound. If you're after an at-home portable speaker then Libratone, whether you know the name or not, seems to have that corner of the market neatly zipped-up here.

The UE Boom 2 takes one of our favourite portable Bluetooth speakers, the original UE Boom, and makes it even better for round two. Full-on waterproofing and sharper sound match with a great looking cylindrical design - but it's more remake than sequel.

If you're looking for portable, premium sound wherever you are, then the UE Boom 2 hits the nail on the head. Have reasonable expectations for bass delivery and it's one seriously hot Bluetooth speaker.

There are boat loads of portable Bluetooth speaker options but the UE Megaboom is a standout product; one only really limited by the high price point and less balanced omni-directional sound output than the smaller UE Boom model, which has now been succeeded by the Boom 2.

Even the high price can't muddy the raft of good points that see it swim along (literally if you dunk it in the bath, thanks to waterproofing) however: this bass-booming cylinder sounds great, looks great, and is tough enough to tackle music in the office, for that summer picnic or festival, or whatever else you happen to throw at it. It's Bluetooth speaker bliss.

If you want to invest in UE's range of portable Bluetooth speakers, but want something smaller than the Boom 2 or Megaboom, the Wonderboom is the boom for you. It's palm-sized, and like other speakers in the range, is protected against knocks, bumps, drops and splashes thanks to its rubberised casing. It can float too, so you can comfortably take it in the pool with you.

And when you turn it on, prepare yourself for an explosion of sound that belies its size. It can tackle all genres of music with aplomb, and will add life to any social scenario.

The B&O Beolit 15 is a different prospect to most Bluetooth speakers of this size (230 x 189 x 135mm), in that it's portable. With a battery that lasts up to 24-hours that all-day picnic could turn into an all-night party. Though whether you'll really want to lug all 2.7kgs of it around, we're less convinced.

Where the Beolit 15 really delivers is in audio quality: it's loud, clear and delivers booming bass with crisp high-end that gives it as much pop as its champagne colour scheme. With so many other stay-at-home Bluetooth speakers available for less cash however, and with just as good sound delivery, the case for the Beolit is its portability.

The B&O Beolit 17 was introduced to replace the Beolit 15 (although you can still buy the latter) and arrives with the exact same measurements. However the design of the speaker has been refreshed to an excellent degree and we think its the more handsome of the two.

Inside it's all change too and the drivers have been updated to produce an even better sound than ever. The soundfield is larger and more detailed than its predecessor and the volume it can go to is nothing short of astounding.

The thing about the Devialet Gold Phantom is that for most people, the slightly more affordable and lower-spec models in range will make better sense. And we think the silver and white finishes actually look better than the Gold's coppery-gold side panelling. The setup is laborious too.

Once settled in though, the futuristic-looking Phantom is a simply stunning speaker experience - for both the ears and the eyes. Living with a pair has made us want to keep them forever. At their best, a pair of Gold Phantom speakers delivers that rare, emotive kind of music reproduction. It's like liquid, audible gold... but about as expensive too.

Those with picky ears can poke holes in the Harman Kardon Go + Play, but it is one of the few new, sub-£250 wireless speakers to offer both the clout of a main lounge speaker and real portability.

Despite being woefully lacking in the supplementary tech elements many of today’s speakers offer, it's still a solid buy that comes across as fun and vital in use. Not as some sort of tech relic.

Sure, we'd not call the Qb a budget speaker by any means, but its £595 price point is about as low as we thought we'd ever see from the Naim, um, name. If you're looking for high-quality audio at a smaller size and price compared to the original Mu-so then the Qb certainly makes a strong impression.

In terms of aesthetics and design it's second-to-none, with audio as cutting as those stand-out industrial looks. For a speaker so square the Qb is an all-round success.

The Play:1 is a great little speaker than has so much potential beyond the speaker itself that we can't recommend it enough as a starting place to embrace the Sonos system. It doesn't sound as good as the Play:3 but then this is a different proposition. This is about getting the most out of your digital streaming music service without spending a fortune in doing so.

Buy someone one of these and they'll be going back a couple of weeks later to set up another one in another room. Expect music in your house to multiply very quickly and for good reason: the Sonos Play:1 is great.

Bowers & Wilkins' Zeppelin range over the years has always impressed where it most matters – with the music playback performance. The British company is renowned for putting aside fancy gimmicks and focusing on the audio experience foremost.

The sleek lines and iconic shape make it stand-out in any home or office environment, while the simplicity of use ensures it fits into rather than dominates your entertainment needs. If you are looking to add a premium wireless speaker into your life, the B&W Zeppelin Wireless is the one you seek. Just look at it.

If you're looking to invest in a good value multi-room audio system that can handle virtually all streaming services and file types – including the very best in Hi-Res lossless audio – you'll not find much better than the updated Denon Heos HS2.

The extensive choice of wireless speakers and amplifiers means you can build a complete multi-room system to suit the size of your home and budget, while the excellent Heos 7 HS2 offers enough performance and style to stand alone and impress in most living rooms. At the drop-down price of £380 the Heos 7 HS2 is a bargain, especially given the sound quality is on a par with the more expensive Sonos Play:5.

The Naim Mu-so is one seriously standout wireless speaker. Sure, its £895 price tag is going to deter its fullest possible audience, but the Mu-so is so good it's worth saving up for. The industrial design aesthetic mirrors some of Naim's higher-end Hi-Fi products and sound is sonically sensational whatever tracks you happen to throw at it.

It's a wonder why it took Naim so many years to create a wireless speaker, because the Mu-so is a stormer, as is the Mu-so Qb, its smaller and newer sibling. The larger Mu-so is one great-looking, great-sounding product with plenty of input sources and a decent app to boot. Hear it and believe: the Mu-so is the new-wave Hi-Fi for the 21st century.

Sonos has a fantastic track record in delivering great speakers - and the 2015 Play:5 sets yet another precedent. It has a subtle yet sophisticated design that we love, offers a brilliant app to connect to streaming services and all your music, among other great features such as capacitive touch controls.

More importantly however, the sound it delivers is superb, especially with Trueplay software tuning. Yes it's slightly bass biased and there's no Hi-Res support but the Play:5 is all-round fantastic. Sonos has competition nipping at its heels left, right and centre, but the Play:5 shows what over a decade of experience can deliver. It's the ideal way to start a Sonos multi-room system, or add a badass centre piece to an existing one.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve is a classy, elegant looking speaker, although we wouldn't expect anything less from Bose. The sound, like the design, is just as you'd expect: high-quality and well-balanced. Don't let its small stature fool you, the SoundLink Revolve is capable of filling even the most generously-sized rooms and an optional battery base means you can make the Revolve fully portable.

The Sonos PlayBase is not only one of the best TV sound-enhancing options out there, but being a Sonos product, doubles up as a fantastic wireless speaker. It's primarily designed for use with movies and TV shows, but at its heart it's still Sonos, so you can connect via Wi-Fi and stream music from all manner of sources.

It's great looking too, with a gorgeously rounded body that exudes premium and luxury. Plus, the sound you get from it is absolutely phenomenal, whether you're using it for movies or music, something that not all soundbases can claim to do.

The Sony SRS-XB40 Bluetooth speaker is a lot of fun. It's standout feature is an illuminated light ring around the speaker grille that can be a strobe light at one moment and a chilled, relaxing hue the next. It combines nicely with the sheer amount of bass the XB40 offers, with "Extra Bass" in the name, what else would you expect?

While it's not the absolute cleanest sound ever, especially compared to some others in this list, it can go incredibly loud and remained composed while doing so. It's portability and tough, rugged water-resistant body only add to its appeal.

The V-Moda Remix offers something many other speakers don't and that's a fully customisable build at the order stage. V-Moda offers plenty of different options so you can create a speaker well-suited to your tastes. Fortunately it's not all just a gimmick, as the Remix sounds good too. It doesn't have the benefit of 360-degree sound, but the direct profile it produces is loud and clear.

V-Moda has added other features such as a headphone amplifier and a long-lasting 10-hour battery life into the mix too, to make it a really versatile speaker.