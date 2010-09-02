The Best DAB radios that money can buy

Even with the wealth of online and multimedia entertainment options available to us via our televisions, computers, handsets and other gadgetry, there’s still something to be said for listening to the good old-fashioned wireless.



Thankfully though, what you listen to it on doesn’t have to be old-fashioned - there are a ton of great options out there. We’ve hand-picked five top-notch models that are available now, so if you’re in the market for the best DAB radio money can buy, or just interested to know what’s hot, then take a look through our choices below.

Alarm Yes Tuners DAB, FM Line-in Yes Internet Yes, Wi-Fi & Ethernet Presets 4





The AirStream 10 from speaker makers Monitor Audio is a real looker, blending retro wood and chrome finishes with a contemporary split-level design while construction, and sound quality, is top notch.



With FM and DAB tuners, the AirStream 10 also boasts Internet connectivity for tuning into the thousands of online stations and via either an Ethernet cable or your home Wi-Fi network, which also means you can use it as a networked music streamer. Buy it here.

Alarm Yes Tuners DAB, FM Line-in Yes Internet No Presets 100



Pure puts the Evoke-2S into its “luxury” bracket and it boasts a ton of functionality to make it appealing for anyone who likes their gadgets to have a few tricks up their sleeves, such as Intellitext and textSCAN and ReVu to pause and rewind live digital radio.



Looks-wise it’s the safe bet with a maple veneer and an inoffensive front, but the OLED display (which has automatic brightness controls) will pop out at you from any angle. Belying those bland looks, the award-winning Evoke-2S is a monster in the sound department, producing 30W RMS from two mid-range 3-inch drivers supported by two ¾-inch tweeters. Buy it here.

Alarm Yes Tuners DAB, FM Line-in Yes Internet No Presets 10



Shockingly overpriced, but achingly hip, you’re paying for that shiny, cast aluminium casing and the fact that the Dualit Kitchen Radio will look just right next to your other Dualit kitchen arsenal.



That’s not to say this product isn’t without some nice features -- we particularly like the egg timer and kitchen alarm functionality that justifies say, £4.95 of the price tag versus splashing out for separate products.



With aux-in for other audio devices, ten presets and the option to run it off the mains or the good-for-4-hours rechargeable battery, if you spend a lot of time in your kitchen and enjoy your music, this could be a worthwhile investment. Buy it here.

Alarm Yes Tuners DAB, FM Line-in Yes Internet No Presets 50



It’s no surprise we’re featuring two radios from Pure in this roundup, it is the leading consumer DAB radio company in the UK and mid-range products like the Pure Elan II have helped make it so.



You won’t get the sound quality of the Evoke 2-S with the Elan II, but then there’s not the price tag either. The Elan II does offer twin 3-inch drive units for quality stereo sound and still boasts nice extras like Intellitext, textSCAN and pause and rewind functionality with ReVu.



Compact and capable, the only question you have to ask yourself with the Elan II is whether you like those black satin-touch and anodised aluminium looks. We do. Buy it here.

Alarm Yes Tuners DAB, DAB+, FM Line-in Yes, plus iPod dock Internet No Presets 10



Classy British audio company Vita Audio has a champ on its hands with the R2i. That price tag reflects not just the added bonus of a built-in iPod dock, not just the amazing sound quality, but also the fact this product is future proofed with a DAB+ (as well as DAB and FM) tuner.



Specs-wise, the R2i offers two speakers with 3.5-inch drive units boasting 20W of power, a universal iPod dock which also charges a docked device, high-contrast clock display, RotoDial controls and a remote control. Buy it here.