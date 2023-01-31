The universe of Warhammer is a vibrant (okay, extremely dark) one, and the 40K side of things is getting a lot more traction in the gaming world recently.

Hot on the heels of the crunchy co-op shooter Darktide, we're looking forward to Space Marine 2, a sequel that didn't look like a sure-fire thing until very recently. Here are all the details you need.

Space Marine 2 hasn't yet had a firm release date attached to it - its trailers have been pretty brief, but none of them has ended with even a window for us to look forward to.

While we'd hope that the game might arrive later in 2023, it's therefore a real possibility or even a likelihood that 2024 is the more likely year for it.

Warhammer Space Marine 2 trailers

Space Marine 2 has had a couple of trailers so far, with the most recent coming at The Game Awards in December 2022, featuring a few snippets of actual gameplay.

That trailer came almost exactly a year since the game was first unveiled, also at The Game Awards in 2021 with a CGI trailer that's much more about showing the game's hoped-for atmosphere.

Both are fun watches, though, and give reason to hope this could be an excellent addition to the gaming world of Warhammer.

Warhammer Space Marine 2 platforms

We know that Space Marine 2 is a new-gen experience, unsurprisingly - it's planned to come out on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.

It won't make it to the Switch, sadly, with that console's graphical capabilities simply not matching up to the power required for a game of this sort. The same is almost certainly true of the PS4 and Xbox One, at this stage.

Warhammer Space Marine 2 gameplay

The gameplay footage glimpsed in the second trailer for Space Marine 2 confirms what we already were able to suspect based on the first game.

Namely, Space Marine 2 will be a third-person action game, in which you're able to use both ranged and melee weaponry from the Space Marine armoury to take on the threat posed by a horde of Tyranid foes.

These spidery aliens are pretty horrific, so it's good that you'll have some superpowered suits and weapons with which to overcome their numbers.

We know that Tyranids are the main enemies shown off so far, but don't rule out an appearance by some other factions - it'd be great to have more variety in the form of other enemies to take on.

