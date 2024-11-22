Key Takeaways SoundSlide is a $15 touch-sensitive USB-C device for adjusting computer audio.

It might be addressing a problem not many people have, but might interest those who miss volume wheels.

The device is plug-and-play and works on macOS, Windows and Linux.

Do you hate having to individually press the volume up and down keys on your laptop's keyboard ? Do you wish you could just use a slider to adjust your volume swiftly and more accurately? If so, this new USB-C accessory might interest you -- or seem completely pointless to you.

SoundSlide is a touch-sensitive USB-C device that lets you adjust your computer's volume with a single swipe. It's compatible with macOS, Windows and Linux, and costs $15. However, there are several questions that need to be asked about a device like this.

What's the point of SoundSlide?

This device might be solving a problem not many people have

SoundSlide is designed to make adjusting the volume on your computer more convenient. But in a world where laptops are getting increasingly thinner and lack many USB-C ports, is it worth sacrificing one for this device?

The device is plug-and-play and doesn't require any drivers. When plugged into your computer, it acts as a USB keyboard, and integrates with your computer instantly. From there, you can adjust the volume on your computer by swiping left or right on its touch sensitive interface. A configuration page is also available for the device that lets you adjust its touch sensitivity and customize gestures like muting/unmuting your laptop.

...if you miss having a volume wheel on your keyboard, this is a device that can fill that void.

I personally use a dial on my Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard to adjust the audio on my PC all the time, so I can understand the appeal of wanting a more intuitive way of adjusting the volume on your laptop without having to reach for the function keys.

Was this a problem that desperately needed solving? No. Having to sacrifice a USB-C port for it might be too much to ask, but if you miss having a volume wheel on your keyboard, this is a device that can fill that void. ​​​​​​Alternatively, you can just press the volume keys on your laptop like most people do or pick up a keyboard that has a volume wheel/dial on it.