Key Takeaways Soundcore Sleep A20 blocks noise effectively for better sleep.

New earbuds have 3x noise rejection, improved design for side sleepers, and longer battery life.

Available on Kickstarter from April 16 and from Amazon from the end of May.

March 15 is World Sleep Day, and to celebrate, Anker Innovations' audio brand Soundcore is launching the Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds. These are the second generation of earbuds from Soundcore designed to help you get a better night's sleep by blocking out noises that can disturb your rest, following on from the Sleep A10 earbuds launched in 2022.

The earbuds use a design that blocks sound from entering your ear rather than utilizing active noise cancellation, as ANC isn't hugely effective against intermittent sounds such as barking dogs or irregular snoring. The Soundcore app includes a library of sounds that loop indefinitely to help you mask any disturbing noise.

You can also stream your own music or favorite white noise apps via Bluetooth if you wish. Additionally, the Sleep A20 promise to detect when you've fallen asleep and then switch to pre-loaded noise-masking.

What's new with the Soundcore Sleep A20 sleep earbuds?

The new Sleep A20 earbuds promise three times the noise rejection of the previous model, the Sleep A10's, utilizing a twin seal design for the ear tips. This design ensures that the Sleep A20 earbuds can block out even more noise when you're trying to sleep, such as traffic noise or your partner's snoring.

There's also great news for side sleepers; the Sleep A20 earbuds have an updated curved design intended to reduce the pressure of wearing your earbuds and ensure that the buds don't protrude from your ears. Combined with the soft silicone material that covers the surface of the earbuds, wearers should find the Sleep A20 earbuds comfortable even when sleeping on one side.

One issue with noise-blocking earbuds is that they stop you from hearing your alarm. The Sleep A20 earbuds improve on the previous model by offering a repeatable alarm that plays through the earbuds, waking you without waking your partner. You can choose from a customizable library of sounds to use as your alarm.

Other new features of the Sleep A20 earbuds include automatic sleep monitoring with position tracking, and audible alerts to help you find your earbuds if they fall out during the night.

Sleep A20 earbuds battery life

Another key improvement in the Sleep A20 earbuds is the battery life. The Sleep A10 earbuds offer up to six hours battery life in music mode, and up to 10 hours in sleep mode, giving you around eight hours if you combine both modes. For some, this may not be quite enough for a full night.

The Sleep A20 earbuds improve the battery life to 10 hours in music mode, and up to 14 hours in sleep mode so that even if you're using music mode the entire time, you have enough charge to see you through the night.

Price and availability

The Soundcore Sleep A20 earbuds will first be available to pre-order via Kickstarter on April 16 in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. There are savings of up to 40% if you're one of the first backers.

The product will go on general sale on Amazon toward the end of May, priced at $149.99. You can visit Soundcore.com to find information on early bird specials and other bonuses.