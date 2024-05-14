Key Takeaways Soundcore's new Boom 2 Plus speaker promises booming bass, customizable EQ settings, and vibrant beat-driven lights for an immersive audio experience.

With 100W of power, the speaker supports heavy tracks with BassUP 2.0 Technology and features an IPX7 waterproof rating for outdoor use.

Available in Phantom Black, Adventure Green, and Explorer Blue for $250, the Boom 2 Plus offers up to 20 hours of playtime and fast charging.

Anker's Soundcore has long brought some of Pocket-lint's favorite budget-friendly, yet quality audio innovations to the market. Recently, its C30i clip-on earbuds and Bluetooth speaker have received our "trending" approval. And on May 14th, the company announced its adding a new flagship speaker -- the Boom 2 Plus -- just in time for Memorial Day weekend celebrations.

A powerful succession

More power, more bass

Succeeding the popular Motion Boom Plus, the Boom 2 Plus promises a more powerful audio experience with 100W of power, and even going up to 140W with its BassUP 2.0 Technology turned on to support deep bass without compromising clean audio. With two 4.5-inch woofers along with two 1-inch tweeters, Soundcore says the new speaker is built to support heavy tracks.

The company also says listeners can use the Soundcore app to tailor music with different EQ settings, and with PartyCast 2.0 support, even connect to other Soundcore PartyCast equipped speakers for a more immersive sound experience.

A fun, yet rugged design

A lit speaker...literally

Like the smaller Boom 2 version, the Boom 2 Plus features two symmetrical passive radiators along with beat-driven lights that sync to music for a visual experience. At first glance, it's reminiscent of the JBL Pluse 5, which also has its own lightshow.

And just in time for summer, Soundcore says the Boom 2 Plus supports up to 20 hours of playtime, and with 30W fast charging, can fully charge in three hours. The light-equipped speaker also boasts an IPX7 waterproof certification, meaning it can float on water. At 8.4 pounds (3.8kg), it may not be the most portable speaker, but it does feature a carrying handle and detachable strap for carrying shorter distances.

Availability and pricing

The Boom 2 Plus will be available starting May 29th for $250 and comes in Phantom Black, Adventure Green, and Explorer Blue. However, customers can receive an exclusive offer today by signing up on Soundcore.com.