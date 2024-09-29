Key Takeaways Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones offer great noise-cancellation at a low price.

The headphones are comfortable with a long-lasting battery life.

Minor drawbacks include lack of water-resistance and short charging cable.

I often find that wearing headphones is often more disappointing than satisfying. I find this typical amongst other casual users and audiophiles, who love the precision of elite sound quality and the ability to balance out sound levels themselves. And usually, there is one or more than one feature that drives a user crazy. I'm not even just talking about earbuds , which are just easy to lose.

Whether you like wired headphones, wireless earbuds, or over-the-ear headphones that can be wireless or wired, you probably have a favorite pair but aren't overly obsessed with them. The top level of headphones that you can find on the market, the ones that boast the best features and the least amount of negatives, are often crazy expensive. You may think of something in the Bose QuietComfort or Sony WH-1000X lineups or even Apple AirPods. Those will all set you back hundreds of dollars, making it that much more important that you keep track of them.

But if you're looking for a pair of over-the-ear headphones that will impress you, not only because of their solid features, but also because of their low price, the Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones have been doing the trick for me. I've been testing the Anker Life Q20 headphones out for a little while and have been incredibly impressed with how well they work for a pair of headphones priced so reasonably. While these won't win over every audiophile, they will certainly win over many everyday headphones users. Here's more of what I thought.

Price, availability, & specs

These are much cheaper than other premiere headphones

The Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones retail for $50 at some establishments like Walmart and $60 at sites like Amazon. But they are frequently on sale for only $50 on Amazon. The bargain price offers accessible noise cancelation to almost anyone, allowing those who can't afford some of the bigger-name brands some luxury. It is available in four different colors: Black, Blue, Pink, and Silver. The pair that I got were black, which is the least expensive of the bunch. You can get the Silver, Blue, and Pink for $55 at most places they are offered.

The Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones are wireless, but they do come with a 3.5mm jack if you want to plug them into a laptop or another device with a headphone jack. It also comes with a mini USB charging cable, a user manual, and a carrying pouch. It includes multiple microphones and offers a frequency response of 40,000 hertz. There is active noise cancellation technology and these headphones connect via Bluetooth to your device.

What I like about the Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones

There's more to like than the price

When I took the Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones out of the box, the first thing that I noticed was how easily they folded. Some over-the-ear headphones are difficult to fold up and store, but these come undone without any hassle. The 3.5mm headphone jack is also a nice addition for when battery is running low, or you want a slightly different wired headphone aesthetic.

I automatically noticed how comfortable the ABS-made ear cups were. Plus, they're adjustable, which made it easy for multi-hour wear. Even when I took the over-ear cans off my head and wrapped them around my neck, they sat nicely.

When it comes to listening, there are three different modes: noise-canceling, transparent, and normal. I tested out the noise-cancellation mode first by wearing them outside where I normally hear plenty of rustling leaves, insects, and birds. But once I tapped NC button on the headphones, I immediately was taken into a void of silence. Even with the transparent mode, the sounds were slightly more muffled and than normal, but I could still distinctly hear both my surroundings and the music.

Additionally, I was impressed with Anker's BassUp feature, which corresponds with pressing a button on the headphones at turns bass up to 100%. I listened to a few bass-heavy songs like Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes and Bad Guy by Billie Eilish to test it out. The bass jump was noticeable and while it wouldn't blow away certain aesthetically-tuned ears, it was fun to use.

My biggest takeaway was that these could run for a long period of time without losing battery. I didn't log the official 60 hours that Anker claims, but after at least 10 hours, I never had to recharge them. I was also impressed with how well other people claimed they could hear me when I called them on the phone. Usually, the microphones built into headphones are awful, but I didn't hear a single complaint from anyone on the other end of the line.

What I don't like about the Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones

Don't get stuck in the rain if you can

I was a bit bummed to learn that the Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones aren't water-resistant. That seems like a big miss for anyone who commutes to work and might get stuck in a rainstorm. Sure, you aren't going to wear these swimming, but to not be waterproof at all is disappointing.

The micro USB charging port isn't the most universal. But the fact that the cable is provided is a help. However, the cable is short, making me have to dangle it from many outlets in order to charge it. That is less than ideal. Also, the travel pouch is fine, but it could be a bit bigger or have a sliding clasp that allows you to close it more fully.

Should you buy the Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones?

If you need a pair of budget-friendly over-the-ear headphones, yes

I wasn't sure what to expect from a pair of headphones that only cost $50. But I was pleasantly surprised with the amount of features and the quality of those features for the Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones. The noise cancelation was more than adequate and the battery life lasted me a long time. While there are some minor annoyances with them, they are comfortable to wear for extended period of time and give you enough customization in terms of sound to make them worth a purchase for those looking for a bang for your buck.