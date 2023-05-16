Oral hygiene is an essential aspect of overall health and well-being. Poor oral hygiene can lead to a wide range of health problems, including gum disease, tooth decay, and bad breath. That's why it's crucial to maintain a regular oral hygiene routine that includes brushing, flossing, and rinsing with mouthwash.

However, many people find it difficult to keep up with these tasks consistently. That's where the Soocas Neos comes in; a revolutionary oral hygiene device that combines brushing and flossing in one easy-to-use product.

What is the Soocas Neos?

Soocas

The Soocas Neos is a new product that is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter. The device is designed to provide a complete oral hygiene solution by combining brushing and flossing in one compact package. The Soocas Neos features a unique design that allows you to brush your teeth while simultaneously flossing in between them.

The device uses a combination of water and air to create a powerful stream that can dislodge food particles and plaque from between your teeth.

The Soocas Neos is an excellent product for anyone who struggles with flossing. Flossing can be challenging, especially for people with braces or other dental inserts. It can also be time-consuming and uncomfortable. The Soocas Neos solves these problems by combining brushing and flossing in one easy-to-use device. With the Soocas Neos, you can get the benefits of flossing without the hassle.

Thanks to AquaJet Tech, this innovative solution allows for water to be used more efficiently using a pulsation method. When the water is released, it goes through a high-performance pulse cycle to precisely aim at the targeted area.

6 features of the Soocas Neos

Soocas

Setting itself apart from other electric toothbrushes, the Soocas Neos boasts some interesting features that make it worth investing in.

Compared to a manual toothbrush, the Soocas Neos is able to remove 40 times the dental plaque, offers a 10 times increase in dental gap cleaning, and two times more efficient whitening.

1. Cleaning

By being able to brush and floss at the same time, you are able to achieve a cleaner result. Some people may well brush regularly, but due to a number of reasons, won't floss. Brushing and flossing are the perfect combinations, and the Soocas Neos can do both.

2. TriSync Structure

Combining three innovative designs, the Soocas Neos is an effective way to brush your teeth without the manual work; FlowPulse, MagVortex, and CompClean Brush Head. The FlowPulse Pump forms water that gets pulsed into the mouth thanks to the vibration from MagVortex. The CompClean Brush Head uses pulsed water and vibration to offer full-coverage cleaning.

3. HydroSonic Tech

HydroSonic Tech produces a high-frequency vibration that is capable of reaching those hard-to-reach places, leaving you with fresh, clean teeth. After generating a dense foam from the toothpaste, the floss and brush feature delivers the foam into the gum lines and gaps in your teeth to effectively remove food residue.

4. AquaJet Tech

Remove food residue and plaque build-up with AquaJet Tech. This high-powered device can dislodge food that won't budge when brushing. The innovative solution is released in a pulse cycle to precisely aim at the targeted area.

5. Intensity Levels

The Soocas Neos features three intensity levels; gentle, standard, and strong. This covers most people's requirements and ensures you can adjust the intensity on the go.

6. Replacement Reminder

If you look at most people's electric toothbrushes, you'll probably notice the head needs replacing. It's easy to leave it for far too long before replacing the head. The Soocas Neos' bristles fade over time to indicate when you need to replace the head.

Change up your routine with Soocas Neos

Choose the Soocas Neos if you're ready to upgrade your oral care routine. Brushing your teeth twice a day with the beneficial combination of brushing and flossing ensures cleaner and healthier teeth.

Check out Soocas Neos, the 2-in-1 brushing and flossing electric toothbrush on Kickstarter, available for $134. Alternatively, Soocas has prepared the Kickstarter Innovator Perk Kit, which includes two additional Neos brush heads, and four brush heads in total, worth $229.98.