The Sony WH-1000XM5 are our favourite sounding noise-cancelling headphones, and they now look even better too, with Sony announcing its new midnight blue colourway is coming to it popular noise-cancellers this month.

The company did the same with last year's WH-1000XM4, so while it's not exactly a surprise, we are happy to see the option finally come to the XM5s.

Sony Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony's WH-1000XM5 are an all-round package that's hard to beat, and the new midnight blue colourway is simply gorgeous. $399.99 at Amazon

The luxe dark blue colour stretches across the headband, earcups and earpads, with just a hint of copper in Sony's logo on the arm. It looks really premium and it's our favourite of the three colours now by some stretch.

Of course, everything on the inside stays the same. That means you're getting the package of design, sound quality and top-notch noise cancellation that won it not only our Headphones of the Year category last year, but also saw it awarded our Product of the Year honour too.

Since their launch in 2016, the Sony WH-1000X series have been among the most popular over-ear headphones for travellers - or anyone who values class-leading noise cancellation.

The fifth-generation model marked the biggest update in the history of these headphones, most notably because of the change in design, with a softer, sleeker aesthetic and more comfortable fit.

There were internal changes too, including a new 30mm driver, to refine their performance, and a doubling of microphones, to eight, to help improve noise cancellation.

The result is a better performance when it comes to blocking out higher pitched noises, like voices, something other headphones struggle to do quite as well.

As before, they can adapt this noise cancellation mode to suit what you're doing, and vary the level of ambient sound let in.

There's support for Google Assistant or Alexa, meaning you can bark commands via the headphones and leave your phone in your pocket, and they also offer Google Fast Pair for quick and seamless connection to Android devices.

Offering 30 hours of playback with noise cancellation activated, or 40 hours without, these really are a cracking pair of headphones and they look better than ever.

They will be available this month for £349/€399.