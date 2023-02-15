Have you ever wondered what the insides of a Sony PlayStation VR2 headset look like?

Have you ever wondered what the insides of a PlayStation VR2 headset look like? Well wonder no more, because the Japanese gaming outfit has released two videos so that we can all get a feel for what we'll be slapping onto our heads come that 22 February release date.

PlayStation continues its promotional push for its next big thing, with the PlayStation VR2 set to begin arriving on doorsteps very soon indeed. And while few people will be taking their new thing apart on day one, PlayStation has saved us all the trouble anyway.

It's done that by sharing two new videos. The first shows Takamasa Araki from the Mechanical Design team with a PlayStation VR2 headset just aching to rip it to shreds. And that's exactly what happens. We get to hear about how Araki and his team designed the headset to be well-balanced on the head while ensuring it's light yet has the rigidity needed for such a premium bit of kit.

The second video features Takeshi Igarashi from the Peripheral Design team and a PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. It's amazing all of the components that have been squeezed into that controller including tracking technology, finger-touch detection, and more. All of that promises to make for a huge upgrade over the PlayStation Move controllers that were used with the original PlayStation VR.

PlayStation says that the Sense controller was built "upon the innovation of the DualSense wireless controller," which is itself a pretty excellent way to play your favourite games.

The PlayStation VR2 is available for pre-order now and goes on sale on 22 February. It isn't a cheap purchase however, with the basic setup costing $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 with a pair of Sense controllers included.