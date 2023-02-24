Word on the street is that Sony is planning to release a full-frame vlogging camera using cut-down A7S III hardware.

Rumours are circulating about Sony's next camera, which is expected to be announced towards the end of March.

It's tipped to be a new entrant to Sony's vlogging-focused ZV lineup, and it could be called the ZV-E100.

A report from Sony Alpha Rumors is confident about the release window, and also that the camera will feature a full-frame sensor, will use interchangeable E-mount lenses and be priced below $3000.

A full-frame option in the ZV lineup makes a lot of sense. Currently, Sony sells the compact fixed-lens ZV-1, as well as the APS-C E-Mount ZV-E10.

A more premium choice would round out the lineup nicely, and the triple-digit name to signify full-frame would fit the current conventions well.

Other specifications are less concrete, but we're hoping that they're correct, as this could prove to be a very tempting camera.

It's said to be based on the A7S III hardware, featuring the same 12MP full-frame sensor, in a smaller chassis with no electronic viewfinder.

There aren't many specifications available right now, but it's said to be capable of shooting 4K 60fps as well as 4K 120fps slow motion with no crop.

If it can do so at a significantly lower price than the A7S III, we can imagine it being extremely popular.

The A7S III is one of the most capable cameras on the market, particularly if you're video focused and enjoy slow-motion recording.

The problem is that it's also mighty expensive, with a price tag north of $3000 for the body alone. Which puts it out of reach for the majority of consumers.

Video shooters, and vloggers, are unlikely to mourn the loss of an EVF, but we wonder what else Sony will cut in order to hit a more accessible price point.

And, if it's not a big enough price cut, will the trade-offs be worth it? We're excited to find out, and if the rumours prove true, we'll know in about a month's time.