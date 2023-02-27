Sony's first pro controller for the PlayStation 5 is a great accessory for anyone who takes their gaming seriously. However, until recently the DualSense Edge has only been available to purchase from the brand itself, via the online PlayStation Store.

Thankfully, that has now changed and it is more universally available, from the likes of Amazon, Game, Best Buy and Walmart.

The DualSense Edge was first made available on 26 January 2023 while pricey, we believe the quality of the controller justifies its cost. It has all of the regular features of a PS5 DualSense, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, but adds full button and thumbstick customisation, plus the ability to set up to four different profiles to use in different types of games.

This is done through the PlayStation settings menu and you can easily swap between them while playing a game, just by pressing one of the function buttons on the Edge plus an action button. We explain more in our how to guide on setting up custom profiles.

Other great features of the DualSense Edge include slots for paddles or half-dome buttons on the rear. These can be assignable to perform different in-game actions, such as gear shifting up and down during a racing game.

The controller also comes with a hard carry case and long, braided USB-C cable to connect it to the PlayStation 5 for lower latency play and charging.

Its thumbsticks can be swapped with included variants, but the entire thumbstick modules can also be removed and replaced should they wear out sometime in the future. It really is a pro controller for the more discerning player - and now you can buy one from the online store of your choice.