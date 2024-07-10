Key Takeaways The new Sony ZV-E10 II camera offers an upgraded sensor, 4K60p video, and a larger battery for better content creation.

The second iteration of this popular vlogging camera features improved autofocus capabilities.

With dedicated Cinematic Vlog setting, a vertical UI, and Creative Look options, Sony aims to provide a user-friendly tool for creators.

Camera manufacturers have had quite the focus on content creators in recent years, with plenty of new gear tailored toward the needs of those creating photos and videos primarily for social media. Sony's ZV-E10 is one such camera meant for beginners entering the realm of content creation. It has been one of the best-selling interchangeable lens cameras available, thanks to its compact size and approachable features, but it is nearly three years old. Sony clearly agreed it was time for a refresh and has announced an updated version of this popular little vlogging camera with a bit of a clunky name.

The new ZV-E10 II brings quite a few improvements to the table, including a bigger battery, improved sensor, and 4K60p video. As is typical with Sony, features found in the company's more expensive offerings have made their way down to this more budget-friendly device, promising an even better experience. In fact, Sony says that it "redesigned to streamline the content creation process even further, enabling creators to focus less on camera settings and more on their art and creativity."

Related The best cameras for photos and video No matter your experience level or goals, the best cameras will help you create stunning images and videos.

Sony ZV-E10 II features

An upgraded sensor and longer battery life

Many of the improvements found in the second generation of Sony's popular vlogging camera are thanks to an upgraded 26-megapixel Exmor R CMOS APS-C image sensor and Sony's latest Bionz XR processor. Both the sensor and processor are also found in the more expensive a6700 and result in the ability to shoot 4K60p 10-bit 4:2:2 video that's oversampled from 5.6K, resulting in improved quality. The 4K60p video does result in a slight 1.1x crop, though. Still, it is an improvement over the limitation of 4K24p uncropped video on the first iteration of this camera.

Sony says that the new guts of the camera also allow for better autofocus performance with real-time Eye AF for humans, animals, and birds with real-time tracking. There isn't a dedicated AI processing chip like the a6700, though, so the ZV-E10 II likely won't have the same autofocus abilities as other similar Sony cameras. That seems reasonable for the $999 price tag, though.

Sony

Sony bumped up the battery in the ZV-E10 II to its higher capacity NP-FZ100 battery. The larger battery adds weight, but at 13.3 ounces, it's still far from heavy. Sony says the new battery will allow for continuous movie recording for up to 195 minutes per charge. That's quite the improvement over the ZV-E10's promised 125 minutes of recording per charge.

There's no in-body image stabilization (IBIS), but you can use the camera's electronic image stabilization to smooth out video when shooting handheld. The camera features a built-in 3-capsule mic with selectable directivity (the same mic found in the full-frame ZV-E1) and comes with a windscreen.

Sony

Sony's focus with this camera (and the ZV line as a whole) is to "provide an easy, compact, and versatile tool for content creators of any level." To achieve this, the camera features a dedicated Cinematic Vlog setting, which automatically adjusts the aspect ratio, frame rate, and AF transition speed to produce more cinematic results with less fuss. The setting includes five different "Looks" such as S-Cinetone and four "Moods" that emphasize certain colors. There are also buttons that provide instant access to Background Defocus and Product Showcase modes.

Sony

The built-in Creative Look options aid new creators even more. These aren't new to the ZV-E10 II by any means, but they allow users to select from 10 different preset looks. These can be further customized with eight parameters, and you can save up to six custom looks.

Finally, as many creators are developing content specifically for social media, vertical video is a must. Sony recognized this need and added a new vertical UI that automatically rotates from horizontal to vertical orientation. With the vari-angle LCD, it makes recording from any angle much easier.

Sony

Pricing and availability

The Sony ZV-E10 II will be available in white or black at the end of July for $999 for the body only. You can also opt for a kit with an also upgraded E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS II for $1,099. The lens alone won't be available until August for $299.