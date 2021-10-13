Sony is preparing to launch its next-gen Xperia phones for 2023, with all expectations pointing to the Xperia 1 V. Sony Mobile has officially confirmed that it will be hosting a launch event for its new device, cunningly using the wording "the next one is coming", leaving little doubt about what's actually going to be announced.

Here's everything you need to know about the next Sony Xperia event, including how to watch it and what to expect.

When is the Sony Xperia 1 V event?

Sony will hold an event on Thursday 11 May 2023 at 13:00 JST. Here are the different local times:

San Francisco - 21:00 PDT, 10 May

New York - 00:00 EDT, 11 May

London - 05:00 BST, 11 May

Berlin - 06:00 CEST, 11 May

New Delhi - 09:30 IST, 11 May

Sydney - 14:00 AEST, 11 May

How can you watch the Sony Xperia 5 IV event?

Sony will host a stream for the event via the Sony Xperia YouTube account. It is embedded at the top of this page so you can watch it right here.

What to expect from the Sony Xperia 1 V event

Sony Xperia 1 V

Sony's smartphone releases are pretty regular so the confirmation of a launch event for the next Xperia 1 isn't a surprise. There have been some leaks, pointing to a phone that has much the same design as the current model, with a 6.5-inch display offering a 4K resolution. Sony is still one of the only brands that offers a native 4K resolution for the display. We'd expect it to move to Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 so there's plenty of power, but we suspect the big change will be in the cameras.

Sony has been teasing a next-gen sensor for the camera. This is one of the areas where Sony pushed the Xperia devices hard, aligning the camera experience with its popular Alpha series cameras. It's currently not clear what the new sensor will offer, but Sony has often avoided competing just on specs with other brands, so we wouldn't be surprised if this sensor is a technical change rather than one designed to grab headlines.

Sony Xperia 10 V

Sony often launches its flagship phone alongside its lower-tier device, the Xperia 10. That sees Sony Mobile top and bottom the market, usually following up with another device - the Xperia 5 V - later in the year.

We've not heard much about the Xperia 10 V, but leaks have suggested that it's likely to be fairly simple update of the Xperia 10 IV from 2022, although we'd hope for a little more power overall to make for a better experience.