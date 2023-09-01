Sony Xperia 5 V Sony's latest compact smartphone offers some standout features, including a vastly improved main camera, faster processor, and more. It's a lot of phone, and it comes with a price to match. Pros High-end specs Upgraded main lens Dolby Atmos speakers Cons Expensive Lackluster Android update plan See at Sony

The Asus Zenfone and Sony Xperia 5 phones have spent the last few years competing in the compact smartphone space. While most companies have forgotten small phones and are concentrating on making massive or foldable devices, Asus and Sony remember the little ones.

Choosing between an Asus Zenfone 10 and a Sony Xperia 5 V is hard for fans of one-handed, small phones. They're both packed with high-end specs and small form factors. We will dig in and look at what makes these two phones worthwhile so you can decide which one is worth your hard-earned money.

Price, specs, and availability

The Asus Zenfone 10 is available starting at $700. It only launched in late August in the US, but it's been available in Europe since the end of June. In the UK, it starts at £820 and €800 in other parts of Europe. Sony's Xperia 5 V was just announced on September 1, and it's available for preorder for €999 ​in Europe and​ £849 in the UK. No US price or release date has been announced for the Xperia 5 V, so if you're in the US, the Zenfone 10 is your only option as of this writing.



Sony Xperia 5 V Asus Zenfone 10 Brand Sony Asus SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.1in, OLED, 2520 x 1080, 120Hz, 21:9 5.92-inch, 2400 x 1080, 144Hz Battery 5000mAh, Fast Charging, Wireless Charging 4300mAh Operating System Android Android 13 Front camera 12MP, 1/2.9in 32MP Rear cameras 52MP (48MP effective) 1/1.35in Exmor T main, 12MP ultrawide 50MP main, 13MP ultra-wide Dimensions 154 x 68 x 8.6mm, 183g 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.4mm, 172g IP Rating IP65, IP68 IP68 RAM and Storage 8GB, 128GB Up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage

Design

The look and feel of the phones are high priorities since we're comparing two phones designed to be small. Regarding dimensions, the Asus Zenfone 10 is slightly shorter and lighter at 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.4mm and 172g. The Sony Xperia 5 V is a bit thinner at 154 x 68 x 8.6mm and 183g. If you want the smallest phone possible, you'll want the Asus, as the slightly trimmed-down height is noticeable.

Sony Mobile

For the cameras, you'll find double cameras on the back of both devices, but the lenses are much more prominent on the Asus. It will come down to preference which one you like better, but both phones are attractive. Around the front, Sony has larger bezels with the selfie camera tucked into them, while Asus uses a hole-punch design for its selfie camera with smaller bezels.

For colours, the Sony Xperia 5 V is available in black, blue, and platinum silver. The Asus Zenfone 10 has a broader range of hues: Mightnight Black, Starry Blue, Aurora Green, Eclipse Red, and Comet White.

Both phones are durable, with Sony using its dual IP65/IP68 rating and the Asus featuring an IP68 rating. Both phones are adequately protected from solid and liquid ingress, so you can relax knowing they'll be able to survive life's dangers. Sony has the slightly newer Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while Asus uses the original Gorilla Glass Victus. Both can take a beating, so you shouldn't have to worry about the screens breaking.

Display

Both phones have similar displays in terms of specs. Because Sony's phone is a little bigger, it features a 6.1-inch display with a 2520 x 1080 resolution. The Zenfone 10 has a 5.9-inch display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution. Pixel density between the two phones is similar, with the Sony offering 449ppi and the Asus bringing 446ppi to the table. Three pixels per inch isn't going to be noticeable to the naked eye, meaning both screens will look the same in sharpness.

Sony

Asus has a slight edge with its 144Hz refresh rate compared to Sony's 120Hz. However, the 144Hz is only usable during games with the phone's Game Genie feature; the phones will offer the same speeds in daily usage.

Hardware and Specs

You'll have difficulty noticing any real performance differences between the Asus and Sony's latest compact phones. Both feature shiny new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips. This is a high-end flagship processor, so you'll have no trouble running any app you can imagine on either handset. For RAM, both default to 8GB, but you can get up to 16GB in the Asus Zenfone 10, which could come in handy for people who care about performance.

One place where Sony gets a significant edge is the size of the battery. It's 5000mAh compared to 4300mAh in the Asus Zenfone 10. That extra size could make a difference, though the slightly larger screen will eat up some extra juice, negating some of the benefits.

Cameras

Both phones feature two cameras on the rear. With the Xperia 5 V, you get a 52MP primary camera (48MP effective) and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Asus included a 50MP main lens (ironically made by Sony) and a 13MP ultra-wide. Back cameras are similar, so you'll be good with either one if you're a big photographer.

Sony Mobile

Around the front, you get a 12MP selfie camera on the Sony and a 32MP selfie camera on the Asus. That's a reasonably significant resolution difference, which gives an edge in the selfie department to the Asus Zenfone 10.

Which is right for you?

I'd have to lean slightly toward the Asus Zenfone 10 for most people. For one, it's more widely available. Additionally, it offers the same or better specs for a slightly lower price. Also, it's a little smaller than the Sony, which is vital for people in the market for a compact phone.

Asus / Pocket-lint Asus Zenfone 10 Editor's Choice Due to its slightly smaller size, more affordable price, and equally capable specs, the Asus Zenfone 10 is our little phone of choice.

There's nothing wrong with the Sony Xperia 5 V. It's a competent phone with high-end cameras, the latest flagship processor, and all the other goodies you could want. It's small and light but a little bigger than the Zenfone 10. The price and lack of worldwide availability hold it back, though.