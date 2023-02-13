Sony hasn't yet announced the Xperia 1 V but we might already have our first look at what we can expect when it does. And it's more of the same, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Sony is most likely to announce the new Xperia 1 V this summer which means that there are still a few months to go before the successor to the Xperia 1 IV is ready for primetime. But a new leak has shared not only renders of what the phone will look like but also what specifications we can expect.

That leak comes via GreenSmartphones and OnLeakers, and we're rather taken with the purple finish we're seeing in the image at the top of this post. We're also fans of the now-familiar boxy look, too.

In terms of the design, not an awful lot has changed but we're told to expect a phone that's slightly smaller than the old one. Around the back, a triple camera array is clearly visible and OnLeaks says that a 48-megapixel wide-angle shooter will be joined by a duo of 12-megapixel options; one will be the "main" camera, the other a telephoto.

Up front, it looks like a flat 6.5-inch display will be the order of the day with a 12-megapixel selfie camera also involved.

The leak also includes three more tidbits that are listed as "unconfirmed," which means that there is likely plenty of scope for wiggle room here. They include a 5,000mAh battery while 16GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are also listed as maybes.

Fans of the headphone jack and shutter button will be pleased to learn that they're present and correct, while a USB-C port and SIM tray will be located on the bottom of the phone itself.

All that's left now is for an official unveiling, but we can likely expect more leaks between now and that rough summer timeframe.