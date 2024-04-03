Wired headphones have been a trending accessory on TikTok, in the audio world, and even in fashion lately. And if you're looking to hop on the wired headphone bandwagon, there's no better time to buy one than now as you don't even need to spend more than $10 on a new pair of quality wired headphones from a reputable brand. Sony's MDREX14AP Wired Earbud Headphones are on sale now for 50% off.

Sony MDR-EX15AP Wired In-ear Headphones with Microphone $7 $15 Save $8 Sony's MDR-EX15AP Wired In-ear Headphones with Microphone connect to any device that includes a 3.5 mm jack. The headphones have a microphone and controls on the wire that allow users to change the volume and answer phone calls. $10 at Amazon $10 at Sony $7 at Best Buy

Sony's wired in-ear headphones' sound quality makes them worth the $10. Despite the sometimes wonky bass, the sound quality is pretty good compared to other, cheaper in-ear wired headphones. The headphones are lightweight and comfortable, making them a good option for those looking for a convenient pair of headphones for casual use.

Why should I buy wired headphones?

Wired headphones have been making a comeback lately. Younger Gen-Zers have been raving about the "retro" (if you call 2010 retro) look that wired headphones give to the music listening experience. If you've been wanting to dabble in more vintage audio while attaining the perfect vintage look, you should get a pair of wired headphones.

Wired headphones have different advantages than wireless headphones. The biggest difference being that wired headphones don’t need to be charged, whereas wireless headphones need to be charged. Wired headphones also tend to be a lot cheaper than wireless headphones. Plus, there are still some devices that aren't Bluetooth compatible. I always carry a pair of wired headphones with me while traveling, mainly because most in-flight entertainment systems don't have Bluetooth capabilities.

Unfortunately, some devices no longer have a 3.5mm jack for wired headphones, but you can buy an adapter to fix that.

Sony's in-ear headphones have silicone earbuds and come in white or black for a neutral look that can pair well with any outfit.

If you want to buy the Sony in-ear headphones to use with an Lightning port-equipoped iPhone, you'll need to buy a 3.5mm adapter, which is also on sale at Best Buy for $8.99.