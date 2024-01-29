Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones $328 $400 Save $72 When it comes to over-the-ear headphones, there are a few models that stand above the competition. The fantastic Sony WH-1000XM5 features stellar noise cancellation, Alexa voice control, and up to 30-hour battery life. If there's something you want from your high-end headphones, these are the ones to buy, especially at this lower price. $328 at Amazon

The over-the-ear headphone market is crowded, especially at the top. The AirPods Max, Bose QC35 II, and Sony WH-1000XM5 are among the best, and you can currently get them for $328. That's $72 off the regular price. If your ears need to hear some beautiful music with perfect noise cancellation, you might want to snag this pair from Sony. Sure, they're expensive, but this deal makes them a bit more budget-friendly.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5

Having tested these over-ear headphones, we can confidentally say we're imporessed with their comfortable design, insane sound quality, and active noise cancellation like no other. Specifically, in our review, we noted that the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones offer "another masterclass from this line of Sony headphones: pairing comfort, a fresh new design, and stellar performance - both sonically and in terms of active noise cancellation."

There isn't much you can say about them on the negative side. In fact, we had to dig pretty deep to even find something we didn't like, noting that the "negatives [were] minimal: the lack of aptX support might irk some potential users, and the fact that they now don't fold as flat as they used to is all we have to complain about."

Visually, these headphones have sleek lines and an overall attractive design. Of the popular high-end closed-back headphones, I think these are the most excellent look, whether on your head or in their case. Those visuals also extend to comfort.

As far as noise-cancellation is concerned, Sony improved the WH-1000XM5's ability to remove higher tone sounds. This means they can better block noise from all over the spectrum, allowing you to better lock into your music or podcasts without hearing all the distracting sounds of the outside world.

Ultimately, these headphones are ready to do the job if you're concerned about enjoying your music with the best sound quality possible.