Sony basically invented portable audio, so it should come as no surprise that their headphones are reliably excellent across the board. The WH-1000 line has been their flagship over-ear model for five generations of hardware, and you can get the latest and greatest for 18 per cent off for a limited time.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for Black Friday

While in-ear headphones are perfectly fine, sometimes you crave the total immersion in sound that only a pair of over-ears can provide. Sony debuted the first WH-1000 model in 2016 and won raves for the noise cancellation quality coupled with great compatibility with lossless audio codecs. Over the years, they've steadily improved the comfort and functionality, and the latest models are the best yet.

Resident Pocket-Lint audiophile Chris Hall penned an in-depth review of the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, saying that they were "better performing than ever, with a comfortable new design." He also praised how the smooth new form factor reduced sound from wind hitting the edges of the headphones, a smart adjustment that came out of left field but paid dividends. They're effortless to integrate with your audio system courtesy of Google Fast Pair and support Sony's LDAC codec for ultra-high definition audio at 990kbps. The Sony headphone app gives you deep granular control over audio profiles, power consumption and more. The ear cups incorporate lots of cool touch controls, including the ability to cup a hand over one side to switch over to ambient sound when you need to hear the world around you.

Getting a price drop of this magnitude on these headphones is a rare thing, and we won't see a price this low for a while. We'd be surprised if Black Friday deals even match them. Treat yourself to some of the best portable audio you can get at this price range.