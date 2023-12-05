Sony WH-1000XM4 $228 $348 Save $120 These headphones are truly sublime, with a long-lasting battery, top-notch sound quality, dependable noise cancelation, and a price currently marked down by 34%. $228 at Amazon

When the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones first hit the market, they blew the competition out of the water. This was certainly the opinion of Pocket-lint writer Rik Henderson when he got a chance to give them an early review. His glowing appraisal convinced many of us to try them out for ourselves, and he was right to claim that "The best just got better."

They really do feature some of the best, most cutting-edge technology, and their fairly high price is a testament to their premium hardware. Luckily, they're currently on sale at a whopping 34% off, bringing the price tag from $348 to $228. That's $120 in savings, and it's not a deal we're keen to miss out on.

Why the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are worth your investment

In the realm of wireless over-ear headphones, Sony's WH-1000XMX series is the very best. The XM4s, as we like to call them, feature advanced noise-cancellation technology that actually works. They have multipoint Bluetooth that stays connected and remembers paired devices without fail. They have a lightweight design with extremely comfortable ear pads, allowing you to wear them through an entire day of work.

And, indeed, you can use them for an entire workday thanks to their 30-hour battery life. Should you forget to charge them? The fast-charging compatibility can provide 5 hours of juice in a mere 10 minutes. Most important of all, the audio quality is astoundingly clear and dynamic, with 40mm drivers that immerse you in a 3D soundscape. The WH-1000XM4s are truly the gold standard for wireless audio technology, and we were happy to buy them at full price, even before we discovered this limited-time deal.