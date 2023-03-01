Sony has released a new version of its firmware for the WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds which has added a much-requested feature - multipoint connectivity.

Once the version 2.0.0 firmware is installed, via the Headphones Connect app, the in-ears will be able to be connected to two separate devices by Bluetooth simultaneously. This allows for a user to listen to music on a tablet, say, but also receive calls on their phone. The headphones will switch source automatically.

Previous firmware updates have also added performance improvements, including the stability of music playback and voice quality during calls.

The Bluetooth connection between a device and the headphones has also been enhanced in recent times.

By adding the new multipoint feature, Sony has brought its flagship ANC earbuds in line with the WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones, which also feature the ability to connect with two source devices.

To install the new firmware, owners of the Sony WF-1000XM4 buds need to have them paired with an Android (v5.0 or later) or iOS device (11.0 or later). The update will be delivered through Sony's proprietary Headphones Connect application.

When in the app, hit the three dots (burger) icon in the top right-hand corner. Select the version of your device shown in the menu (when connected) and confirm the firmware version.

It is important to only update your headphones when you have a strong Wi-Fi signal and do not turn them off during the process. It can take up to an hour to complete.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are among the best true wireless ANC earbuds we've tested at Pocket-lint. They were first released in the summer of 2021 but are still exceptional in their field - not least as you can now snag a pair with a very healthy discount.

There is a fair amount of speculation on their successor being announced in a month or two, for a possible launch in May. The WF-1000XM5 is said to have appeared on the website of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which is usually an indication that an announcement is in the pipeline at the very least.