Key Takeaways Summer is all about outdoor fun and a portable Bluetooth speaker is essential for enjoying music in any setting.

The Sony SRS-XB100 speaker is compact, durable, and water-resistant, making it perfect for summer adventures.

While it may not have the best sound quality, at $48, it's a cost-efficient option for outdoor activities and get-togethers.

When you're planning your summer trips, you're probably thinking about spending a lot of time outdoors. Using your time wisely and soaking up the sun either on the beach, in the backyard, or on a hike helps you take full advantage of the season. There are plenty of devices that you can use to get the most out of your summer but perhaps none are more vital than an outdoor Bluetooth speaker.

You want a portable speaker that is easy to carry and one that can be heard by people at your get-together, so your summer playlist gets maximum exposure. Bluetooth speakers are a must this time of year because of how versatile they are. You can spend time by the pool and not worry about them getting wet. You can strap them to your backpack and head out on that long trail you've been wanting to check out. You can even take a dreaded work call on a Friday afternoon over one while you're sitting in your backyard. The Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth speaker is a small and compact Bluetooth speaker that fits right in with the best Bluetooth speakers to utilize this summer.

Having taken advantage of all the above recently, I've been impressed. While this speaker won't blow anybody away in terms of size and maximum sound, it's a cost-efficient purchase that will keep the party going all summer long. Here's our review of the Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth speaker.

Sony SRS-XB100 $48 $60 Save $12 The Sony SRS-XB100 is a compact Bluetooth speaker that's lightweight and easy to carry. It has a strap that lets you attach it to a backpack or cooler. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof with a sturdy build that makes it durable. Pros Sturdy build

Lightweight and compact

IP67 waterproof and dustproof Cons Sound distorts a bit when played at maximum volume

No way of customizing EQ levels in app $48 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy $48 at Walmart

Price, availability, & specs

This is a bargain

Close

The Sony XB100 Bluetooth speaker retails for $60. But it is frequently discounted, including right now at Amazon for only $48. It is also available at retailers such as Best Buy and Walmart for the same price. This is about as compact as it gets when it comes to Bluetooth speakers. It is only five centimeters in size across and high while only measuring nine ounces in weight, so it's simple to hold and carry.

Sony SRS-XB100 Brand Sony Speaker Type Bluetooth Connectivity Bluetooth Weight 9 ounces Dimensions 5 centimeters Battery Maximum 16 hours Ports USB Colors Black, Blue, Light Grey, Orange Buttons Play/Pause, Power, Volume up and down Water and dust resistance IP67

The driver is situated on the top, and the speaker is designed to sit vertically. There is a metal grill on the top that protects the speaker and it is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, meaning it can be near water and dust and will repel it. While you don't want to submerge this in water for a long time, it will be okay if it's splashed on. It comes in four different colors as well.

What I liked about the Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Speaker

It's compact and easy to tote

Pocket-lint

Setting up the Sony SRS-XB100 was a breeze. It was already partially charged when I turned it on by holding the power button. When I paired it via Bluetooth to my iPhone, it immediately suggested that I download the Sony Music app to better control it. Once I downloaded the app, the app automatically synced with the speaker, allowing me more control over the device.

It shows you which of your music streaming services you can use with the speaker and even auto-populated my Spotify and Apple Music app. This multi-app support integrates your playlists that you might have saved, allowing you to seamlessly play them through the speaker. Additionally, the Sony Music app allows you to play and pause music as well as adjust the volume.

Pocket-lint

The buttons on the actual speaker are simple to use, as there is a power button, a play/pause button that will also pick up and hang up a phone call, and then two volume buttons to raise or lower the sound. It's a basic but easy-to-use design. One thing that you notice right away is the strap that can be opened up to connect to things such as backpacks or coolers. It also slips over your wrist, allowing you to easily carry it from place to place, which is a huge plus when you want to bring it outdoors with you.

As you're playing music on the XB100, you'll be able to find the sweet spot for the sound that you're looking for. If you're trying to reach everyone in a packed room or in a backyard with lots of noise, this isn't the speaker that's for you. The sound quality as it gets louder becomes distorted. That being said, for a five centimeter speaker, it is pretty loud and packs a punch.

Using the speaker to take phone calls is also pretty simple. You can pick up and end a call from the app or the speaker itself. It has echo-cancelling technology, giving you better sound quality during a call. The person on the other line said that it sounded clear when speaking from the speaker.

Ultimately, it's a sturdily built speaker that is built to last. The battery life is advertised to last up to 16 hours and I found that that was actually rather accurate. It includes a USB-C charging cable for effective charging. You also can control this with a Google Home or by using voice commands with Apple's Siri voice assistant.

What I didn't like about the Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth speaker

You're getting the sound you pay for

Pocket-lint

The Sony SRS-XB100 is not quite at the level of some of its competitors in terms of sound quality. The Sony Music app doesn't let you adjust the bass or treble and other EQ levels to customize the sound that you want. The drivers are effective enough, but the sound quality isn't the best you've ever heard. This will be fine for most people, especially those who aren't expecting immense quality from a $60 speaker.

Verdict: Should you buy the Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth Speaker?

Pocket-lint

The Sony SRS-XB100 Bluetooth speaker connects easily with devices via Bluetooth technology and seamlessly integrates with the Sony Music app. While you aren't able to customize the sound the way you might like to, this is a great addition to any time spent outdoors, as it's lightweight and easy to carry. The included carrying strap will help make hikes even better. It can take calls efficiently and is simple to control. For the money, this is a no-brainer if you're someone who wants to bring a speaker to a party that won't take up much room and let people jam out to music from it.