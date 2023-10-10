Key Takeaways Sony has revealed a new, slimmer PlayStation 5 design that maintains its funky design language and introduces some modularity.

The new PS5s are smaller and lighter than the originals, with expanded internal storage of 1TB.

Despite the upgrades, pricing remains the same, and buyers have the option to add a disc drive later if needed, for an additional cost.

The leaks were right - extremely right, in fact. Sony has just unveiled a brand new, slimmer look for the PlayStation 5 in both its standard and Digital Edition, and it's doubling down on that funky design language.

The new PS5 is actually modular - a Digital Edition can have a disc drive added to it later if you get buyer's remorse and realise that not being able to share digital games sucks.

It's also a chunk smaller, as you can see from the extent to which that disc drive now bulges out from the body of the standard version, and potentially a little shorter, too.

In fact, comparing their dimensions is instructive - the original PS5 measured in at 390 × 104 × 260 mm, while the new model comes in at 358 × 96 × 216 mm, so it is indeed a little less massive. It'll also be quite a lot less heavy, which is welcome.

Usefully, both models have slightly expanded internal storage, at 1TB instead of 825GB, a welcome upgrade albeit not a huge one in percentage terms.

Pricing is remaining static for the standard version, although it's seeing an increase for the Digital Edition of $50, which is a shame since this is very much just an upgraded design rather than a power boost for the PS5 - you can see regional pricing laid out below as per Sony:

US - PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive - $499.99 / PS5 Digital Edition - $449.99

Europe - PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive - €549.99 / PS5 Digital Edition - €449.99

UK - PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive - £479.99 GBP / PS5 Digital Edition - £389.99 GBP

The new models will apparently start rolling out in November, but we don't have an exact launch date as yet.

Both models will come with a new flip-out horizontal stand that works with that new slot halfway up their plates to create something even more futuristic than the original version, but those looking to stand it up vertically will have to buy a separately-sold stand that will cost $30 or £25.

That modularity is really cool, meanwhile - we know multiple people who wish they hadn't opted for a digital version of the first PS5 model, so being able to change after the fact is a really welcome innovation. The image below also gives some insight into how that will work.

PlayStation

The disc drive extra will be available for $80 or £100, which does mean that thanks to the Digital Edition's bumped-up price you'll end up paying extra for your hesitation, though, so we'd still always recommend the disc version.