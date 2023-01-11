As stocks of Sony's PS5 continue to steady themselves and buying a console is easier than ever, the company appears to be getting ready to launch some new bundles - both with something many gamers need.

The new bundles, which haven't officially been announced but were accidentally outed by Australian retailer EB Games, include two PlayStation DualSense controllers in the box. The new dual-DualSense bundles are set to be made available in two configurations - one with a disc drive and one without. That means that gamers will have plenty of choices when picking up that PS5 they've waited for two years to get their hands on.

The new bundles were spotted by one Twitter user whose tweet was picked up by VGC ahead of what is now expected to be a February launch. Beyond the addition of an extra controller though, they don't appear to offer anything new. While the listing was for an Australian retailer we can presumably expect the bundles to be made available internationally as well.

February is already shaping up to be a big month for Sony, of course. That's when the PlayStation VR2 will go on sale for £529.99 / $549.99 / €599.99. We got to have a play around with the new headset and fancy controllers at CES and it's looking very good indeed. There's little doubt that the asking price is steep, but based on what we've seen so far there's a chance it might actually be worth it.

Pre-orders for the PlayStation VR2 are already open of course, and those who have placed an order won't have to wait too much longer before enjoying their purchase. At least now it seems like it's easier than ever to actually buy a PS5 to use it with too. Sony recently declared the global PS5 shortage over - maybe that'll leave room for a PS5 Slim to be released sooner or later.