Key Takeaways Unlock the vast SteamVR library with Sony's new adapter for PS VR2, available August 7 for $60, requires specific PC setup.

Performance differences when playing through PC vs. PlayStation, no HDR, eye tracking, adaptive triggers available.

Now is the time to buy PS VR2 with PC support coming, $100 discount during Days of Play celebration until June 12.

Sony might be about to unlock the best way to get more hands and eyes on its PlayStation VR2 headsets. One has to wonder if the move the company is planning later this summer might eventually abolish or seriously erode platform exclusivity for AR and VR titles.

Related Sony PlayStation VR2 review: Can the ultimate PS5 accessory deliver? It's finally here! Find out what we think of the PSVR2 in our in-depth review of the new virtual reality headset for PlayStation 5.

Sony's official blog recently unveiled a game-changing announcement. The company is set to launch a new adapter for the PS VR2 headset, a mere year after its initial release. This adapter will grant users access to the expansive SteamVR library, home to a plethora of games.

PS VR2 users about to get a game boost

PlayStation VR is tapping into a massive library of titles this summer

Sony

Sony’s new adapter for its headset is just a few months away as it will officially launch on August 7. When it does, anyone with a PS VR2 headset can access the SteamVR library if they purchase this $60 piece of equipment.

There are a few more things that gamers will need to fully utilize the new adapter. If they don’t already have one, they’ll need to acquire a DisplayPort cable that is specifically compatible with a DisplayPort 1.4. Additionally, a Steam account is necessary (the only part of this setup that’s free) to combine their PS VR library with Steam.

Anyone wanting to take advantage of this new adapter will also need to make sure they have a reasonably solid PC setup that includes a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or later, AMD Radeon RX 5500XT or later, or AMD Radeon RX 6500XT or later graphics card. The computer must also be outfitted with an Intel Core i5-7600 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or later processor.

Assuming users have everything they need to get started, Sony claimed that everything is plug and play other than downloading the PS VR2 and SteamVR app from Steam. However, the company also warned people there will be performance differences when they play SteamVR games through the PS VR2 headset.

Related All the PlayStation State of Play game reveals I can't wait to play PlayStation's first State of Play in 2024 gave us 14 amazing titles to look forward to. Here's everything that was announced in case you missed it.

Most notably, HDR, headset feedback, eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback outside of a simpler rumble won’t be available when playing through the PC.

The timing of this Sony PS VR2 adapter's announcement isn’t a coincidence. We’re just days away from the beginning of Summer Games Fest, which kicks off on June 9. It’s certainly possible that this adapter news arrives ahead of some brand-new games being unveiled for SteamVR.

Sony is also in the middle of its annual Days of Play celebration. As part of the deals offered during this time, those who don’t already have one can purchase a PS VR2 for $100 off it’s relatively hefty $550 price tag. They can also get $100 off the PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle until June 12.