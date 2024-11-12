Key Takeaways Sony teased a PS5 Digital Edition slim sale, then quickly removed mention of it.

Unclear if the $380 sale will happen. There is no price adjustment on PlayStation's website.

The PS5 slim digital edition is a good way to get into the PlayStation ecosystem.

The holiday season is fast approaching with Black Friday deals popping up everywhere and Christmas commercials starting to air on TV. Sony was preparing to put the PS5 Digital Editon (Slim) on sale, but it seems it's decided to change its mind.

In an odd move, Sony announced a sale on the PS5 Digital Edition (Slim) in a new Play Has No Limits ad, but then an hour or so later it pulled the ad and re-uploaded it without information about the sale anymore. Preposterous.

Sony was advertising lowering the price of the PS5 Digital Edition (Slim) to $380, a $70 discount from its regular price of $450. It's currently unclear if this deal will still happen, or perhaps Sony is waiting until closer to Black Friday to put it up. The PS5 Digital Edition (Slim) is not available on its website currently.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition (Slim) 4K Capability Yes What's Included PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Dualsense Wireless Controller, 2 Horizontal stand feetm HDMI cable, USB cable Brand PlayStation Storage 1TB SSD $500 at Amazon $499 at Sony

Related PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: Which Sony PlayStation 5 should you get? There are two models of PS5, but which one's right for you? Here's the pricing, specs, and differences between the standard and digital version.

The PS5 slim is a good deal if it actually goes on sale

If you don't mind missing a disc drive also

Link Image

If the PS5 Digital Edition (Slim) does go on sale for $380, that'd be cheaper than the original launch price of the PS5 digital console at $400 back in 2020. The slim console's form factor is a lot better than the chunkier design of the original PS5 from 2020.

The sale was being advertised for the disc-free console only, so it's unlikely the slim version with a disc-drive is going to go on sale this holiday season, but anything could happen. Sony was originally advertising the PS5 Digital Edition (Slim) on sale for $380 until December 24th.

Another way to save on a PS5 is to take a look at Sony's certified refurbished PlayStation store. You can pick up a certified refurbished version of the original PS5 for $400, $100 cheaper than the PS5 Slim with a disc drive. If you don't care about the size of the console, the refurbished deals are worth looking at.

This odd decision-making from Sony about its PS5 slim sale comes just after the launch of the PlayStation 5 Pro earlier this month. The PS5 Pro has an enhanced GPU, and offers better visuals and performance improvements over the base PS5. The console has a hefty price tag of $700 though.