Anyone yet to take the plunge on the Sony PlayStation VR 2 could be rewarded for waiting by getting a price cut. That's if the company wants to "avoid a complete disaster," according to a new report. The headset went on sale a few weeks ago and is said to be selling poorly. So poorly that PlayStation might have to drop the price to try and drive sales.

That's according to research firm IDC however, and we haven't seen official sales numbers from Sony or PlayStation. But the plan was to build around two million units for the PS VR2's launch window and IDC reckons that just 270,000 have so far found new homes in living rooms around the world.

"VR headsets are not top of mind"

IDC’s Francisco Jeronimo, vice president of data and analytics, told Bloomberg that the issue with PS VR2 is simply that it costs too much. The headset sells for $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 and if you don't already own a PS5 you'll be almost doubling that just to get started. And that's before you buy any games.

“Consumers around the world are facing rising costs of living, rising interest rates, and rising layoffs,” Jeronimo said. “VR headsets are not top of mind for most consumers under the current economic climate.”

Jeromino had even harsher words for PlayStation's beancounters, adding that he expects that a PS VR2 price cut "will be needed to avoid a complete disaster of their new product."

Fortunately, those who already own the PS VR2 seem to be enjoying their time with it. Next-generation virtual reality seems to have hit its stride somewhat. And with Apple about to enter the fray with its own mixed reality headset, competition will heat up even further.

Amazingly, Apple's rumoured Reality Pro is expected to cost even more than the PS VR2 - around $3,000, at least for the first iteration. A cheaper version is expected in the years that follow. The headset itself could be announced during WWDC23 in June.