Anyone with ears who has tried a pair of Sony earbuds can tell you that the company makes some of the best on the market. The sound quality is always stellar, and models with noise cancelation always block everything from the outside world just right.

Read more: Amazon October Prime Day 2023: The best deals you can shop now

Right now, Prime Big Deal Days are in full swing, and you can save big money on several pairs of Sony's true-wireless earbuds. Whether you're in the market for the company's latest, most expensive model or a pair that's a little more budget-friendly, there's an option for you.

Best Sony earbuds Prime Day deals

Amazon has three fantastic pairs of Sony earbuds on sale for October Prime Day, including the beloved WF-1000XM5. Sure, the company may not be the best at developing catchy names for its headphones. Still, Sony does an incredible job where it really counts: making incredible earbuds with sound quality that'll impress even the staunchest audiophile.

Sony Sony WF-1000XM5 $278 $300 Save $22 These are among the best true-wireless earbuds on the market. The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds feature dynamic sound, useful features, and great battery life. We reviewed them and gave them a 4.5 out of 5, which is a well-deserved score and you can save $22 with the Prime Deals Day discount today. $278 at Amazon

Sony Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones $128 $200 Save $72 While these are much more affordable than the WF-1000XM5 earbuds, they still offer awesome sound quality and active noise cancelation to block distractions and let you enjoy your music peacefully - even if that music happens to be the loudest metal you can find. They're heavily discounted with $72 off the list price today. $128 at Amazon

Sony Sony WF-C700N $88 $120 Save $32 These are the most budget-friendly earbuds on sale for Prime Big Deal Days, down to $88. They're still well-made, comfortable, and packed with features. Sony offers up to 15 hours of battery life with quick charging tech, so they're definitely worth getting, especially at this lower price. $88 at Amazon

Should you buy Sony earbuds during October Prime Day?

The Sony WF-1000XM5 and the WF-C700N are at their lowest prices, so this is the perfect time to buy them. The LinkBuds S earbuds have dropped to $109 before, though that was for one day, and they quickly jumped back to their normal price. Since then, they've fluctuated between $128 and $200. If you're interested in grabbing a pair, this is a good time to buy, as we don't expect to see that $109 outlier hit anytime soon.

More headphones on sale during Prime Day

More fall Prime Day deals

If you’re looking for more deals on our favorite gadgets, tablets, and more during Prime Day in October, be sure to check out the following: