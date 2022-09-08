PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller Platform PlayStation 5 Battery Up to 13 hours Extra Buttons None Available Colors White, black, blue, purple, red, pink Compatible Accessories Official charging dock Price $75 $69 at Amazon

Sony DualSense Edge Platform PlayStation 5 Battery Up to 6 hours Extra Buttons Two Available Colors White Compatible Accessories Official charging dock Price $200 $199.99 at Amazon

Sony smartly announced an upgraded version of its PS5 controller in late August 2022, called the DualSense Edge - and it's now available.

The upgraded pad offers some nice benefits compared to a regular DualSense, so if you're in the market for a new controller you'll likely want to know the difference between the two versions. Here are all the key details.

DualSense Edge vs DualSense: Price and availability

The standard DualSense is incredibly widespread, and you can order one at a moment's notice online. Its face value is €69.99 / $69.99 / £59.99, but you can often find it for modest reductions below that price.

The DualSense Edge is also out now, and while it was initially scarce you can now pick it up easily. It's priced at $199.99 / €239.99 / £209.99, which is nearly half the price of a PS5 itself.

Pocket-lint

DualSense Edge vs DualSense: Design and buttons

What we can assess is the difference in design between the two controllers. The standard DualSense is now available in a wide range of colours, from a stealthy black to neon pinks and blues, so you can get it in a range of finishes.

In most cases, though, this colour is uniform across the controller, apart from the section around the thumbsticks. By comparison, the DualSense Edge breaks things up by being predominantly white but with a contrasting black touchpad.

On the face of the controllers, though, the array of buttons is identical, and they also both have shoulder buttons and triggers.

On the back of the DualSense Edge, we see the main difference in design. Firstly, there are two paddle buttons (which can be replaced by lever-style buttons instead), to let you map more controls onto the back of the pad.

PlayStation

Secondly, two sets of switches let you adjust the trigger stop distance, so that you don't have to press down the trigger buttons as far to activate them.

These are major additions that will be a must for competitive gamers, and are particularly handy in shooters, letting you make button presses without losing control over your aim for even a split second.

DualSense Edge vs DualSense: Repairs

One big area of concern for anyone who's used a DualSense over an extended period of time is repairability - the interesting new features that Sony has plugged into its DualSense controller has anecdotally led to a few more issues with wearout and breakage.

In particular, though, analogue stick drift plagues the controller, as it does so many others on the market.

That's something that won't be as big an issue for the DualSense Edge, which has added a major new feature in the form of removable and replaceable analogue stick units.

These replacement units will be on sale separately so that you don't have to send your entire controller away for a repair, which is a really welcome change. At a price of $20 / £20 / €25, that's a hugely welcome addition.

PlayStation / Pocket-lint

DualSense Edge vs DualSense: Features

The standard DualSense is a fun box of tricks, with smart features like digital triggers to give you feedback while you squeeze them, and advanced haptics to make the controller vibrate in whole new ways.

It's got a microphone and a speaker embedded right there in your controller, and motion controls to let you play with interesting control options, too.

All of that is still included in the DualSense Edge - there's nothing skimped out on, with Sony instead just adding more options.

Alongside the new buttons, you can edit your button layout fluidly and save this to different profiles so that you can swap between control schemes on the fly.

It also comes with a braided USB-C cable that can lock into the controller to ensure that it doesn't fall out in a heated moment, which will be ideal for anyone who games in competitive settings.