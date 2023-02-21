Sony has announced two pairs of affordable headphones, the WH-CH720N noise cancelling over-ears and the WH-CH520 on-ears.

Looking to build on the success of last year's WH-CH710N, the WH-CH720N borrow Sony's Integrated Processor V1 from the excellent – and much more expensive - WH-1000XM5, making them promising for anyone looking for the best noise cancellation headphones on a budget.

The V1 chip uses a low processing delay to help the CH720N to eliminate external noise, while Dual Noise Sensor technology uses two microphones in each earcup to pick up ambient sound and block it out.

And, similar to the WH-1000XM5, this level of ambient noise cancellation can be adjusted within the Sony Headphones Connect app, with 20 different levels of ANC to tweak to your liking.

Of course, the mics aren't just there for noise cancelling, with call quality also benefiting from the introduction of a new Wind Noise Reduction Structure built around them. It keeps both conversations and music clear of interruption.

At 192g, the CH720N are Sony's lightest over-ear wireless noise cancelling headphones, making them comfy to wear for long periods. They have large over-ear earcups, with synthetic leather pads, and a urethane construction that helps keep the weight down.

Despite this, Sony has still managed to squeeze sizeable battery life into them. You'll get 35 hours of ANC playback, with a fast charge giving you one hour of playback from just three minutes on charge. They're available in a choice of black, blue or white.

However, if you don't need ANC, or your budget is tighter still, the WH-CH520 wireless headphones bring a whopping 50 hours of battery life to the table, and a more compact on-ear fit.

Available in a choice of beige, black, blue or white, the WH-CH520 weigh 147g, have bigger, more comfortable ear cushions than their predecessors and support fast charging, for 1.5 hours of playback from three minutes plugged in.

Built-in microphones will handle calls, with noise suppression processing helping to ensure you’re heard loud and clear too.

No matter which pair you go for, both the CH720N and the CH520 pack in Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) upscaling tech, for improving the music it hears, but it's worth mentioning that higher-res streams via aptX or even Sony's own LDAC technology, will not be supported here.

What you will get is Multipoint connection for easy connectivity between devices, voice control for both iOS and Android users and a tweakable EQ within the Headphones Connect app too.

Both headphones will be available in March and will cost £130/€160 for the CH720N and £60/€70 for the CH520.