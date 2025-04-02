Summary Sony has introduced its 2025 Bravia TV lineup, including the flagship Bravia 8 II, a 4K QD-OLED TV with advanced technologies.

Other new models include the mini-LED Bravia 5 and entry-level LED Bravia 2 II, offering impressive features at varying screen sizes.

Sony Bravia TVs are powered by Google TV, with older models also still available to cater to a wide range of consumers.

Months after Samsung and LG unveiled their 2025 TV lineups at CES , Sony is finally joining the action.

Sony has introduced its 2025 Bravia TV lineup, which features three brand-new models: the QD-OLED Bravia 8 II, the mini-LED Bravia 5, and an entry-level model, the LED Bravia 2 II.

The Bravia 8 II is Sony's new flagship TV and the successor to the A95L. Sony claims it is its "brightest OLED TV ever." The Bravia 8 II is equipped with Sony's XR Processor and XR Triluminos Max technology, which "enhances the display of natural colors." Additionally, the TV's XR Contrast Booster improves contrast by accurately controlling light to showcase the appropriate level of depth and detail. A release date and price have not yet been revealed, but the Bravia 8 II will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes.