If you're in the market for a pair of true wireless in-ears on a budget, Sony has announced the WF-C700N - a pair of small, lightweight earbuds that cost half of the price of the ever-popular XF-1000XM4.

Packing a 5mm driver unit and Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), Sony is promising a punchy performance from these dinky buds, with powerful bass and crystal clear vocals.

If you want a little more here or a little less there, there's also EQ tweaking available from Sony's Headphones Connect app, as well as the ability to adjust the level of noise cancellation these buds deliver with just a few taps.

You can choose to have noise cancellation on or use the Ambient Sound Mode to keep an ear in on your environment when you need to. There's even a Focus on Voice setting, so you can chat to someone without needing to remove your earbuds, or the option for Adaptive Sound Control that can tweak your noise cancellation levels on the fly.

Like you'll find in Sony's pricier headphones, this feature is able to recognise the location you're in - such a workplace, gym or café - and switch the sound mode to suit. You can always override this if you prefer, but we've previously been pretty impressed with how well it's worked.

For features, the WF-C700N offer IPX4 water resistance and Multipoint Bluetooth for easy and automatic switching between two devices, plus there's 15 hours of battery life here - 7.5 hours in use and another 7.5 hours in the case.

Speaking of the case, it's a small and compact cylindrical design with a patterned texture, all made up to match the buds in colour - you'll get a choice of black, white, lavender and sage green.

Those buds are equally compact, and have been designed with comfort and stability in mind, so you should be able to enjoy longer music sessions without a break.

The Sony WF-C700N will be available this month for just $118 / £99.99 / €119. You can check out our first impressions and be sure to check back for a full review very soon.