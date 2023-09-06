Sony/Pocket-lint Sony A7C R Sony's compact full-frame A7 models for 2023 include two models. The 'R' concept features a mega 61-megapixel sensor, lots of power, and delivers incredible images. The huge pixel count means the ability to crop heavily into pictures. $2998 at B&H Photo $2998 at Adorama

Key Takeaways Sony has released two new models in its compact full-frame A7 series: the A7C ii and the A7C R, with the latter having a higher resolution sensor.

The A7C R is more expensive than the A7C ii, costing $2,998 compared to $2,198, but it offers a whopping 61-megapixel sensor for stunning image quality.

While the A7C R is great for photographers who want high-resolution photos and advanced video functionality, the A7C ii is a more budget-friendly option that still offers impressive features like fast continuous shooting and greater ISO sensitivity for low light conditions.

Having launched its first 'C' series compact Alpha 7 full-frame camera in 2020, Sony opted to follow it up in 2023 with two distinct models with more power, but two quite different selling points. There's the standard A7C ii and the A7C R. One is the direct follow up to the first model, and one is the really high-resolution model for photographers.

Given the difference in price you might be wondering - is the extra money for the 'R' model worth it, or is the standard A7C ii the one for me? In this comparison we'll answer that question, plus a few more along the way.

Price, specs & availability:

At the time of writing this guide, both of the new Sony A7C models were available for pre-order. Understandably, the A7C R is more expensive than the A7C ii, with the former retailing for a cool $2,998 body only and the latter setting you back $2,198, making the two exactly $800 apart in price.

As mentioned, pre-orders are open now for both models. The regular A7C ii will hit store shelves on 28 September 2023, while the A7C R will be available from 12 October 2023.



Sony A7C R Sony A7C II Brand Sony Sony Sensor Size 35MM full frame - 35.7 x 23.8mm - Exmor R CMOS sensor 35MM FULL FRAME - 35.9 X 23.9MM - Exmor R CMOS sensor Video Resolution 4K - 3840 x 2160 (4:2:2, 10bit): 59.94p 4K - 3840 X 2160 (4:2:2, 10BIT): 59.94P Photo Resolution 61-MEGAPIXEL 33-MEGAPIXEL Battery Sony NP-FZ100 - Up to 530 shots - Up to 100 minutes video (real life) Sony NP-FZ100 - Up to 560 shots - Up to 100 minutes video (real life) Size 124.0 X 71.1 X 63.4MM 124.0 x 71.1 x 63.4mm Weight 430g 429G Lens Sony E Mount Sony E Mount Storage Single SD card Single SD card

Sony A7C II vs A7CR: Design, size and weight

There are a few areas where these two cameras are near enough identical, and one is design. Sony used exactly the same body, chassis and even colours for both versions of this camera. The only way you'd be able to tell them apart is that one has 'R' on the logo, and the other doesn't. That's it.

Both bodies measure the same length, height and depth and are available in either all black or in a silver and black two-tone finish. This latter finish is the best-looking we think, invoking the feeling of classic film SLR cameras, and one often used by Fujifilm with its own cameras. It's a change from the usual all-black Alpha cameras.

As the name suggests they're designed to be compact, lightweight and easy to carry around. They're both superbly portable (as long as you're not using a huge zoom lens). Both - of course - are part of Sony's 'One Mount' system, meaning they have the E Mount, for compatibility with over 70 different Sony lenses.

Photography

It's in taking still photos you'll notice the most stark difference between the two new A7C cameras, and that's down to the sensors inside the body. Sony has often used the 'R' logo on its A7 models to denote a camera with a higher resolution sensor. In this case, that sensor is a whopping 61 megapixels, almost double the 33-megapixel count that's in the regular A7C ii.

Pixel count isn't everything, of course, but in this case, it enables the ability to take wide landscape shots, and crop into small details in the distance. Or - as we found in our review - crop in to create a bonus macro shot of an insect.

Otherwise, the two share some similarities here as well. Both feature a full-frame 35mm backside-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor with built-in 5-axis, 7-stop stabilization. Both also feature the AI-powered Bionz XR image processing engine, which enables advanced subject recognition and real-time tracking for humans, animals, insects, trains and cars.

Where you will notice a difference, most likely, is in low light performance. Not that either is poor in low light at all, but the lower pixel count on the cheaper model means a higher ISO range. It has a range of 100-51200 for movies and stills compared to the 100-32000 range on the A7CR, both can be expanded, but the A7C ii has a much higher peak sensitivity.

If you like shooting burst photos, it'll be no surprise to you that the 33-megapixel sensor can cope with faster speeds. With autofocus and autoexposure enabled, the A7C ii can handle up to 10fps bursts of continuous shooting using either the mechanical or electronic shutter. The higher pixel count on the A7CR means you'll get slightly slower 7fps or 8fps bursts depending on whether you're using the electronic or mechanical shutter.

Video

Videographers might be more tempted to go for the standard A7C II, looking at specs, but again there's no bad camera here in this regard. Both can shoot 4K 4:2:2 full-frame 10-bit video at 60fps using the XAVC S-I format. There is a slight difference in capabilities when shooting using the Super35 crop: Here, the A7C R only goes up to 4K/30 whereas the A7C II can do 4K/60.

Slow & Quick (S&Q) modes are similar on both too. If you have the A7C or A7CR you can film at 4K between 1-60p in this mode or Full HD between 1-120fps.

Both cameras will allow you to shoot in S-Log3 and S-Gamut3.Cine modes to slot footage into colour-critical professional workflows. You can also choose from a number of different creative looks right within the camera, or even load in your own created LUTs and presets to preview how your footage will look, before you've even got it into the edit.

Battery, connectivity and performance

As you'd expect, two cameras based on the same platform have the same connectivity, ports and battery too. That means you get a USB-C port for data transfer and fast Power Delivery charging. You also get two 3.5mm ports (one in, one out), a micro HDMI and a single SD card slot. Plus, you can use the digital multi-interface shoe for connecting all manner of other accessories like flashes, microphones and audio interfaces.

The battery is Sony's NP-FZ100, which can get you around 530 shots on the higher-resolution A7C R and 560 shots on the A7C II, or up to 100 minutes of video recording. Both cameras also feature 2.4Ghz and 5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 for connecting to your smartphone and transferring footage and files.

Both also feature the same 1-million-dot 3-inch touchscreen LCD screen mounted to an actuating joint that can rotate and flip in pretty much any direction, and have 2.4-million-dot OLED viewfinders.

Conclusion

In the end, the choice should be relatively simple for most people to decide between these two cameras. We loved the A7C R when we tested, because that 61-megapixel sensor really does change the game in terms of resolution, giving you so much creative versatility, while also giving you a lot of high-end video functionality. It's the best of both worlds: amazing photos and great video.

The A7C ii still makes sense for a lot of people too, especially if your budget doesn't quite reach up to the A7C R. It's going do more for you if you shoot fast continuous still photo bursts, or need more ISO sensitivity for low light shooting.