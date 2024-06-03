Amazon Prime Day isn't until July, but you don't need to wait until then to find savings on all sorts of products. In fact, right now, you can save $100 on the Sony Bravia XR X90L 65-inch TV at Amazon and Best Buy, so you can choose your desired retailer. Should you want something a little smaller, the 55-inch model is on sale for $132 off at Target as well. The X90L is Sony's mid-range offering, released in 2023. It offers plenty of features and quality for the price. TVs aren't cheap to buy, especially large ones, so if you're looking to up your movie or game night experience this summer, you'll want to take advantage of this deal.

Sony Bravia XR65X90L $1200 $1300 Save $100

Why should you buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L TV?

The Sony X90L is an impressive TV, especially for the price. It uses a regular LED backlight with local dimming and superb brightness for an LED TV. Sony built the TV with its Cognitive Processor XR and its new Clear Image XR tech, which results in high-quality images with natural colors and a wide contrast range even when upscaling content.

Gamers will be happy with this TV as well. It offers 4K 120Hz and Dolby Vision gaming support. Plus, Sony PlayStation users will be able to take advantage of the auto HDR tone mapping and Auto Genre picture mode, which both turn on automatically when a PS5 is detected. That means you'll get a better gaming experience with less fuss.

You could opt for a budget TV like the Hisense 65-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED, which is only a few hundred dollars cheaper when the Sony isn't on sale. But you'll get more brightness, better features, and better overall performance with the Sony, and with the sale, there's not much of a price difference to justify skimping out on those benefits.