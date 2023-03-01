Sony has announced four new Bravia XR TV models that use different display technologies.

Sony has announced its 2023 TV lineup and is genuinely offering something for everyone, whether you prefer OLED, Mini LED or the more affordable Full Array LED technologies.

The Sony Bravia XR range features four new models - the X95L Mini LED, X90L Full Array LED, A95L QD-OLED and A80L OLED TVs.

Each is powered by the proprietary Cognitive Processor XR chipset, which better improves picture noise and motion, while also providing enhanced backlight control for those sets that require it. In addition, they feature Sony's Acoustic Center Sync technology which works in collaboration with a compatible Sony soundbar to utilise it as a centre channel in a wider home cinema audio setup.

There are also extra features for gamers, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, that optimise settings when you start to play a game (on PS5, etc). A new game menu is also offered to tweak settings during play.

The Sony Bravia XR A95L has a multi-view option, which allows gamers to play a game on one part of the screen, while watching streamers and gameplay walkthroughs on the other.

It is a 4K HDR QD-OLED (quantum dot OLED) model that will be available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch screen sizes.

The conventional OLED TV - the Bravia XR A80L - will be available in 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch screen sizes and supports 4K 120Hz for the best level of console gaming currently available. As with all the TVs in the new lineup, it runs on the Google TV platform for its smarts and supports Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated modes.

The Bravia XR X90L has a Full Array LED backlight, which allows it to switch on/off or dim the LED lights in zones depending on the action on screen. It'll be available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch screen sizes.

Last but not least is the Bravia XR X95L in 65-, 75-, and 85-inches. It has a Mini LED backlight system which uses much smaller LEDs for its rear lighting and is therefore more accurate in its local dimming capabilities.

The end result is deep black levels, much like OLED, but with higher brightness too.

Pricing and availability for the new TVs will be announced later this year - the same for a trio of non-XR models - the Bravia X75WL, X80L and X85L. These use Sony's X1 and X1 HDR processing and come in sizes that range from 43- to 85-inches.