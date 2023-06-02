Sonos makes some of the best wireless speakers bar none. It's a brand that keeps its reputation tight to its chest, so you wouldn't be surprised that it doesn't really do discounts constantly. But through 11 June in the UK and 18 June in the US, you'll be able to save up to 25% on some prime speakers and soundbars.

Sonos portable speaker deals

Sonos is slashing prices for its Roam SL, Roam, and Move portable speakers by 25% in the US across the board on its site and at its partner retailers. They make for great entertainers at the beach and, if you value a more fleshed-out digital assistant experience, the more capable Roam is just $15 more than the Roam SL.

In the UK, the Roam speakers at 25% off and the Move speaker is 22% off.

Sonos / Pocket-lint Sonos Roam SL $119.25 $159 Save $39.75 The Sonos Roam SL has the same design and sound architecture as the Sonos Roam, but it doesn't offer a microphone and so misses out on a couple of features. $119.25 at Sonos US $119.25 at Best Buy £119 at Sonos UK

Sonos Roam $134.25 $179 Save $44.75 Sonos Roam is the second portable Bluetooth speaker in the company's portfolio, but really it's the first when talking portability - because the Sonos Move isn't all that portable by comparison. A Bluetooth speaker by day, Sonos speaker by night, or vice versa, the Sonos Roam is very portable, very smart and has some excellent features on board. $134.25 at Sonos US $134.25 at Best Buy £134 at Sonos UK

Sonos / Pocket-lint Sonos Move $299.25 $399 Save $99.75 There are other great portable Bluetooth speakers out there - including Sonos' own Roam that is far smaller and better designed for constant portability - but there are none quite like the Sonos Move in terms of sound output and features, especially not for those already invested in the Sonos system. $299.25 at Sonos US $299.25 at Best Buy £311 at Sonos UK

Sonos speakers and soundbar deals

Looking to spruce up the sound that goes around your house? If you're buying from Sonos in the US, you're getting a 20% discount on the One SL, Ray, Beam (Gen 2), Sub (Gen 3), and Arc. The same goes for the UK, though the One SL is excluded from the lineup.

Sonos / Pocket-lint Sonos One SL $159.2 $199 Save $39.8 The Sonos One SL is - in a nutshell - a Sonos One but without the microphones. It's for those who want the design and internal advantages of the Sonos One but don't want, or need, built-in voice control. It might not offer Bluetooth and portability like the Sonos Roam, but the Sonos One SL still has an important role in the Sonos portfolio. For some, it'll be the perfect choice. $159.20 at Sonos US $159.20 at Best Buy

Pocket-lint Sonos Ray $223.2 $279 Save $55.8 The Sonos Ray offers a lovely design, great sound quality for its size and a range of excellent features for its affordable price. $223.20 at Sonos US $223.20 at Best Buy £223 at Sonos UK

Sonos Sub (Gen 3) $639.2 $799 Save $159.8 The Sonos Sub isn't for everyone, nor will it be necessary for everyone, but it is a device that is all about sound and it's an excellent addition to the Sonos system if you can afford it. For those intrigued enough to pay double what you would a regular sub-woofer, you won't be disappointed. $639.20 at Sonos US $639.20 at Best Buy £639 at Sonos UK

Sonos Sonos Arc $719.2 $899 Save $179.8 The Sonos Arc is a highly-accomplished bit of kit. There are caveats: it only works with the Sonos S2 software, so cannot be part of the same multi-room setup as older legacy kit; and, without a separate source input on the bar, your TV needs to have Dolby Atmos and HDMI ARC/eARC support to use it at its fullest. $719.20 at Sonos US $719.20 at Best Buy £719 at Sonos UK

You can also opt to purchase packages featuring these speakers and others including the highly-rated Era 100 and Era 300, but keep in mind that package prices aren't further discounted - the savings you'll see apply to each respective speaker as listed above.

Remember, this sale ends 11 June in the UK and 18 June in the US.