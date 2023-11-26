Sonos Roam $134 $179 Save $45 The Sonos Roam is an excellent Bluetooth speaker with great sound performance, water resistance, a solid battery life and a healthly choice of colours. It's currently $45 off for Cyber Monday, which is a superb saving for one of the best Bluetooth speakers around. $134 at Amazon $134 at Best Buy $134 at Sonos

There are a number of great deals around for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period, with some of the best prices we have ever seen on items like Apple Watch, AirPods and Garmin. There are also fantastic savings on some of our favourite noise cancelling earbuds, but for me, it's the discount on my all-time favourite Bluetooth speaker that has filled my shopping boots with excitement.

The Sonos Roam and Roam SL are both discounted for Cyber Monday with great savings on both, making them the perfect Christmas present to yourself, or someone else if you're feeling nice. With the Roam costing just $134, it's such a great price, I'm buying another as a gift. The Roam SL meanwhile, is only $119, and while it misses out on a couple of features compared to Roam, this is still a deal too good to miss.

Why should you buy the Sonos Roam?

Sonos has some incredible speakers within its portfolio, from the award-winning Sonos Era 300, to the smaller Sonos Roam and Roam SL Bluetooth speakers. In between those offerings, you'll also find the likes of the excellent Sonos Era 100, and superb soundbars like the Sonos Arc for a full Dolby Atmos experience, to the Sonos Beam (Gen 2). There are discounts on many Sonos speakers for Cyber Monday but the Sonos Roam and Roam SL are not only cheaper than the others, they offer great versatility too with their portability and Bluetooth capabilities.

Related: Best Sonos Cyber Monday deals: Incredible speakers from $119

The Sonos Move models are Bluetooth speakers too but they are much larger than the Roam models. Roam and Roan SL meanwhile, are around the same as a water bottle so they are perfect for chucking in a bag and bringing with you wherever you might be going. There's a solid battery life on offer, with around 10 hours and they are super easy to charge too, with a USB-C charging port on the rear and there's great sound performance for their size too. There's no need to worry if you're heading to the beach or near water either, as the Roam and Roam SL are both water resistant and the tactile controls on top are easy to operate when your hands are wet.

When you aren't out and about and you're on your Wi-Fi network instead of Bluetooth (they will switch between them automatically), you get a few extra features too. The Roam and Roam SL will work like any other Sonos speaker when on Wi-Fi, allowing you to group with other Sonos speakers too. They also both offer Apple AirPlay if you'd rather send music to them that way instead of using Bluetooth. For the Roam, there is a microphone on board - something the Roam SL lacks - which not only allows for Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, but Sonos Voice Control too, and a feature called Sound Swap.

I absolutely adore the Sonos Roam - it's hands down my favourite Bluetooth speaker and it's one that I take with me whenever I head out on an adventure. The Roam has a few more features than the Roam SL but both are brilliant and at these prices, I can't recommend them enough. Be quick though, there are only a few hours left of these discounts. Once Cyber Monday is over, these Bluetooth speakers will be back up to full price.