Spring showers bring speakers and headphones, or so it seems, at least. Just the other week, Bose announced its largest portable speaker yet, the SoundLink Max. Now, Sonos has announced its first pair of headphones as well as an updated version of its compact Roam 2 Bluetooth speaker, adding to the list of options for those seeking tunes on the go.

The update to the Roam 2 is more incremental than anything, with pretty minor changes. But those changes are very welcome and should have been how the original was made. The new Roam 2 is available for purchase today for $179, or you can also bundle it with the Move 2 for $628.

It's now faster and easier to use

One of the most appreciated changes in the Roam 2 is that you can use it right out of the box, like any Bluetooth speaker. The original Roam required a rather awkward setup process with the Sonos App on your home Wi-Fi network before you could use it. That meant you couldn't pick one up and hit the road or trail with music immediately after purchasing, which is pretty silly. Luckily, now you can start listening as soon as you pair the speaker to your phone's Bluetooth, so you can get listening much faster and from anywhere.

Speaking of Bluetooth, Sonos added a dedicated Bluetooth pairing button on the back. The original version utilized a multi-functional power button. As a result, you had to hold the power button down for different lengths of time depending on what you wanted to do. No one wants to sit there counting seconds to get to the function they are looking for. A dedicated Bluetooth button does away with that, making it much easier to use.

Other Roam 2 features

Many familiar offerings

Like a frequently walked trail, much remains the same in the Roam 2. It still offers 10 hours of battery life like the original. It supports Sonos' Sound Swap feature, which makes it easy to switch music between any Sonos speaker. You can also share audio from any Bluetooth-compatible source across your entire Sonos system, meaning this tiny speaker can boost audio throughout your home if you'd like.

Sonos kept the rugged build, too. It provides an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, so it can withstand some harsh environments. Sonos also built it with shock-absorbent materials, so you don't need to panic if you drop it.

Sonos said that it didn't improve sound quality in this second iteration, and the driver layout, which includes one tweeter and one midwoofer, has not been changed. So, if you've heard the sound from the original Roam, that's what you can expect.

The Roam 2 is available in black, green, orange, or white. It is available for purchase today for $179.