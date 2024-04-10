Key Takeaways Sonos is planning the release of a major app update on May 7, focusing on a revamped user interface. You can download via both the Google Play story and Apple's App Store.

The new app will feature a customizable home page, a simplified setup wizard, and an improved "now playing" screen.

The new app is expected to arrive in advance of Sonos' new wireless headphones this summer.

Sonos is gearing up to release a major update to its popular app that will thoroughly revamp the software's user interface. We've known for a while that the company has been working on a major overhaul, but we now have a reported launch date of May 7, coming to us courtesy of The Verge.

The most notable user-facing change is certain to be a revamped interface. The app's tabbed navigation is apparently being dropped entirely, with a brand-new 'home' experience taking center stage instead.

The new home interface will be customizable by design, allowing you to rearrange your playlists and music service feeds as you please. A new search bar is set to be featured prominently throughout the interface, and a revised mini-player will now sport volume controls for more convenient access.

The app's "now playing" screen will also be getting some attention, with new shuffle and repeat buttons being placed right alongside the other typical media controls.

Sonos may also make it easier to set up new hardware. A revised setup wizard should make the processes simpler to follow. This is particularly notable when you consider that the audio company is gearing up to launch its first-ever set of wireless headphones later this summer.

Once a device is set up, a new your system section within the app will pool together relevant settings and controls for all your connected Sonos speakers.

A new app UX, but built on top of existing software

Sonos is expected to roll out the software as an update to its existing Sonos S2 app. It's unclear whether the updated app will continue to reference the 'S2' moniker or drop it entirely. Whether the update will land on iOS and Android at the same time is also unclear.

We do know that the app icon itself will be receiving a fresh coat of paint, where it'll now display the Sonos logo over a black backdrop. A new app logo suggests the possibility of a broader re-branding strategy, but we'll have to wait and see.

As always, the rumored launch date of May 7 for the redesigned app could always change. The audio company's new headphones aren't set to launch until sometime in June, so it can likely afford to delay the software if more testing is deemed necessary.

Once the update is out in the wild, you'll be able to download it from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.